Prosecutors ask judge to toss lawsuit challenging Wisconsin abortion ban (copy)

Three district attorneys named in Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit against the state’s more than 170-year-old abortion ban have asked a Dane County judge to reject the lawsuit, alleging that Kaul does not have standing to bring the matter against the elected prosecutors.

The separate responses were filed Wednesday by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski and further extend the timeline for the lawsuit that was filed this summer by Kaul, who argues that the state’s abortion ban is unenforceable.

The three prosecutors argue that Kaul’s lawsuit improperly seeks to limit their prosecutorial discretion and Kaul cannot sue on the merits of the case because he has not been personally harmed by the 173-year-old abortion ban.

Kaul’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Kaul has said that a 1985 abortion law — which prohibits abortions after fetal viability but includes an exception to protect the mother’s life or health — conflicts with the earlier, near-complete prohibition.

The law, adopted long before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, bans abortions from the time of conception with one exception: to save the mother’s life. There are no exceptions for rape, incest or the health of the mother.

Urmanski wrote in a court filing Wednesday that Kaul’s complaint must be dismissed because the plaintiffs “are not parties threatened by a prosecution” under the 1849 statute. He also alleges that the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban does not conflict with subsequent statutes cited by Kaul.

Urmanski notes that the Legislature considered repealing the state’s abortion ban while crafting what eventually became the 1985 law Kaul cites, but lawmakers ultimately left the existing statute intact.

“Plaintiffs are wrong when they claim a law no longer has the consent of the governed and must be reenacted when a prior decision (here, Roe and its progeny) holding the law unconstitutional is reversed by a subsequent decision (here, Dobbs),” Urmanski wrote. “Even after a court has determined a statute violates the Constitution, the statute nevertheless continues to exist unless and until it is repealed by the Legislature.”

In his motion, Chisholm also maintains Kaul doesn’t have standing to bring the action but on different grounds, notably that “plaintiffs do not have the right or interest in controlling, usurping or directing defendants prosecutorial discretion as duly elected district attorneys in the counties that they serve.”

Kaul initially sued three Republican legislative leaders in June. But he changed the defendants to the district attorneys after the lawmakers argued they shouldn’t be the defendants because they can’t enforce the law.

Two of the three district attorneys Kaul is suing instead — Chisholm and Ozanne — have signaled that they wouldn’t enforce the near-complete abortion ban. The third, Urmanski, has said he would enforce it. Each of the district attorneys has jurisdiction in counties where Planned Parenthood provided abortions before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe.

“The confusion over which law is in effect has wreaked havoc on reproductive care in Wisconsin, with Wisconsin physicians bearing the brunt of the chaos as they struggle to make these health- or life-threatening distinctions day in and day out,” Ozanne wrote in response to Kaul’s complaint. “Months later, no clarity has emerged: the Legislature has twice refused to legislate any solution.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who supports Kaul’s lawsuit, has twice called on the Republican-led Legislature to repeal the state’s abortion ban, but both requests were swiftly rejected.

“The courts must now provide Wisconsin with a definitive answer that the archaic law is not enforceable, before reproductive health care further suffers, Wisconsin physicians leave the state or decide the risk of practice is too great, or the lives of pregnant women are lost,” he wrote.

Ozanne has asked the court to bar prosecutors from enforcing the state’s abortion ban but also asked that the case be dismissed, citing his right to prosecutorial discretion.

The case is all but certain to end up before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which has a 4-3 conservative majority. The court majority could flip next year with an April election to fill the seat currently held by retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack. Four candidates, two liberals and two conservatives, have so far announced they are running for the seat.

Clinic plans continue

While Kaul’s lawsuit works its way through the courts, plans continue to open two abortion clinics in Rockford, Illinois, in part to serve patients from Wisconsin.

Dr. Dennis Christensen, a Madison obstetrician-gynecologist who has provided abortions in Madison and Milwaukee and is now mostly retired, bought two properties in Rockford in June. One site is ready to open, for pill abortions, as soon as Christensen gets his Illinois medical license, which he applied for months ago, he said Thursday.

The Rockford Family Planning Foundation is preparing the other site for surgical abortions and other care, including birth control and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections. The group has raised about $750,000 toward a goal of $1.5 million to prepare, staff and equip the site, said Jeanne Bissell, president of the foundation. The facility is expected to open in the spring, she said.

Patient volume and capacity has increased at the Planned Parenthood of Illinois abortion clinic in Waukegan, north of Chicago, since abortions stopped in Wisconsin. Staff from Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin have been traveling to that site.

State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.