Protect the public from toxic PFAS

The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board called on state lawmakers two years ago to restrict the use of hazardous chemicals in firefighting foam “as a good first step” toward protecting the public.

The Republican-run Legislature acted, and the Democratic governor signed its bill into law.

Well done (though how to enforce the law has been disputed).

Now it’s time to do more — at the state and federal levels — because the “forever chemicals” known as PFAS have polluted our lakes and drinking water with contaminants that increase the risk for cancer, infertility and other ailments. The public needs better data and environmental standards to stay safe.

Starkweather Creek in Madison is a prime example of the potential harm. Firefighting foam used for training and extinguishing fires in Madison has washed into the creek and Lake Monona, triggering health warnings to limit the consumption of fish there. To its credit, the Madison Fire Department has stopped using the fluorinated foam. But the toxins have seeped into our water, soil and wildlife over decades and won’t be easy to clean up. PFAS are human-made and don’t break down naturally. They also continue to be used in water-repellent fabrics, nonstick cookware, paints, cosmetics and similar products.

The state Department of Natural Resources has been working for two years on rules limiting PFAS in drinking and surface water, with a public hearing set for 1 p.m. Friday (Register at go.madison.com/hearing). Those efforts should move forward.

The DNR is finalizing a combined limit of 20 parts per trillion for two of the synthetic compounds in drinking water and 8 parts per trillion for surface water with fish. Those limits are in the range of what neighboring Great Lakes states are doing. The importance of the Great Lakes as the largest freshwater system in the world requires Midwestern states to be vigilant.

State lawmakers who will review the DNR rules should follow the science — not the preferences of polluters.

To its credit, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s business lobby, supports regulation. But it wants the state to wait for uniform standards from the federal government, which would streamline compliance.

We understand WMC’s concern. But the Environmental Protection Agency could take years to act. Moving forward on both fronts — state and federal — will better ensure timely and effective precautions.

Routine testing of municipal and some private water supplies also makes sense. The public deserves more information on the level of danger. If a well has high concentrations, then a filter or new well should be required.

Eau Claire shut down nearly half of its water wells this year because of PFAS. Madison, Marinette and French Island near La Crosse have faced similar challenges.

The cost of safeguarding public water sources will be modest compared to the potential harm to public health. The DNR, for example, estimates its rules could save Wisconsin residents hundreds of millions of dollars a year by avoiding low birth weights and high blood pressure attributed to PFAS.

The Legislature should welcome the DNR’s rules with an open mind and strong commitment to protecting their constituents.

