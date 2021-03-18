PSC awards $28.4 million to expand high-speed internet in 39 counties

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission awarded $28.4 million in state funds Thursday to help bring high-speed internet service to underserved communities.

The grants, which will support projects in 39 counties, were the second round to be funded by $48 million included in the 2019 state budget. The PSC voted to award an additional $4.4 million left over from previous years.

According to the grant requests, the 58 projects will extend high-speed internet to as many as 6,159 businesses and 106,000 homes, most of which do not currently have service available.

The largest single grant, $2.2 million, went to CenturyLink for a project in the Vilas County town of Boulder Junction.

Also funded were two projects that will serve about homes and businesses in the Dane County towns of Bristol and Cottage Grove.

The PSC selected the projects from 124 applications requesting a total of more than $62.6 million.