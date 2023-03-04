Bryan Steil wasted no time getting the House Administration Committee off the ground.

The Janesville Republican’s first order of business last month as the new chairman of the normally staid committee was to call in embattled former Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton for an oversight hearing to answer for a slew of alleged ethical breaches.

Blanton cost taxpayers nearly $14,000 by misusing his government-issued vehicle, which was intended solely for work-to-home travel, according to an inspector general report. He led prohibited private tours of the Capitol while it was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he allegedly misrepresented himself as a law enforcement officer, the report said.

Blanton, who was appointed to a 10-year term by former President Donald Trump in 2019, angered lawmakers at the hearing by evading questions and admitting that he failed to respond to the Capitol in person on Jan. 6, 2021, when the campus he’s sworn to protect was under siege.

The former Architect's “refusal to be transparent and truthful has made clear that he can no longer lead the organization and must resign immediately,” Steil said in a statement afterward.

The hearing put a spotlight on the Administration panel and its new leader, a self-described “modernist” who came to Congress from working in international law and who has vowed to target “archaic” processes on the Capitol campus from his new perch as leader of the panel.

“I think there are huge opportunities to drive this institution into the 21st century,” Steil said.

Shortly after that hearing, Roll Call, the Washington, D.C., political news organization caught up with Steil, who first came to Washington in the early aughts as an intern for former Speaker Paul Ryan. This is an edited and condensed version of that interview.

Q: You started out working for Paul Ryan, and ended up filling his seat years later when he decided not to run. What was that like?

A: I only worked for Paul for one year, after I graduated from undergrad in 2003. During that time, I learned a ton, and then I left the Hill and didn’t come back for (about) 20 years.

What you learn from Paul is the importance of doing your homework. He was a really effective member because he actually read the material, understood the issues.

If you look at the tax cuts that ultimately went through under his speakership — I mean, that was a policy area that he worked on for years and years and years. It shows that when you are actually willing to do the work on Capitol Hill, you can accomplish your goals, although sometimes it takes a little longer than you’d like.

Q: You started your tenure as chair of House Administration with a bang, thanks to the architect of the Capitol hearing. What are some of your other priorities?

A: That was the tip of the iceberg of what this committee is going to do. We need robust oversight over a whole host of Legislative Branch agencies.

So take the architect of the Capitol, rough math — a billion-dollar budget, 2,400 employees, wildly important to the operations of the Capitol campus, including campus security. We had not had an oversight hearing with the architect in at least two years.

We have opportunities to review the Capitol Police Board structure, making sure that’s operating to the benefit of the Capitol Police. We have opportunities as relates to election integrity, not to drive forward a one-size-fits-all approach, which we saw Democrats do under HR 1 [the far-reaching voting rights bill that passed the House but failed to pass the Senate in 2021], but rather to highlight provisions that are working well.

What were the real impacts of the Georgia law [the "Election Integrity Act of 2021," which made a number of controversial changes to how elections are run in that state]? We actually saw higher voter turnout. HR 1 would have gutted voter ID laws, but we have an opportunity to show why voter ID is actually a really good voter integrity provision.

If you look at our first hearing, we had everybody there, minus one person. (Over the last couple years), you would go into some hearing rooms, and it would be like one person sitting there asking a question.

Part of the dysfunction of Washington is that people stopped showing up and talking to each other. The more we get people in a room actually having adult conversations, the better off we’re going to be.

Joe Morelle (D-New York), the ranking member, we have a great relationship. We’re going to disagree at times, but our goal is to make this place work better.

Q: What’s the biggest problem on the Capitol campus today?

A: We went through a handful of years where this campus was more or less closed to the American people. I think everyone in the United States has a First Amendment right to petition their government for redress, and that was restricted.

Before Republicans retook control of the House, you couldn’t come in for a meeting with your member of Congress unless they invited you in. You were escorted into the room. That’s over.

We’re still working on bringing back the staffing levels of Capitol Police, which is going to be essential as we open the doors, but we’ve made great progress.

Q: I’ve heard you love photography. Do you take photos around the Capitol campus?

A: I had a previous job where I did a lot of travel, and I would take photos. I just think it’s a really spectacular form of art. You can’t freeze time, but photography freezes time. What you’ve captured exists, but you get to observe it in a way that doesn’t actually exist.

When we’re in D.C. we just run around, which is disappointing in that regard. But when I’m in the district and I have a moment or a pause, I’ll take a photo. And southeast Wisconsin is one of the most beautiful areas in the country, with beautiful lakes. I love to do bike rides and snag photos on my rides.

