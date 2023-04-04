The race for Wisconsin’s 8th Senate District, where a Republican win would secure a two-thirds majority in the chamber that would allow the party to impeach state office holders, remained too close to call as of Tuesday’s print deadline.

State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, faces Democratic challenger Jodi Habush Sinykin, of Whitefish Bay, in the race for the northern Milwaukee suburb district that had previously been held by longtime Sen. Alberta Darling, who announced her plans to retire late last year.

With 93% of votes counted, Knodl was leading with 50.5% of votes to Habush Sinykin’s 49.5%, according to The Associated Press, which had not called the race as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. All election results are unofficial until formally canvassed.

Trailing candidates can request recounts if they lose by a margin of less than 1%, but must pay for it if the margin is greater than 0.25%.

The district has been held by a Republican for years, but Habush Sinykin has held the advantage in fundraising, bringing in nearly $1.1 million this year compared with about $324,000 raised by Knodl.

If Knodl wins, Republicans will reach 22 votes in the 33-seat state Senate. A two-thirds vote is needed to override a governor’s veto, though Republicans are two seats short of a supermajority in the state Assembly. Both chambers need supermajorities in order to successfully override a governor’s veto.

Some Democratic lawmakers have raised concern that, with such narrow margins, Republicans could suspend legislative rules requiring advance notice on a vote if several Democrats are absent from a floor session in an effort to force a veto override.

A two-thirds majority would give the Senate enough votes to remove from office a state official who has been impeached by the Assembly — which requires 50 votes in that chamber. Under the Wisconsin Constitution, lawmakers can remove a state official “for corrupt conduct in office, or for crimes and misdemeanors.”

Knodl told WISN-TV’s “UpFront” last month he would consider impeaching Milwaukee County judges for being too weak on crime.