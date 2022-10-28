Racine has a new voting van. Republicans plan to challenge it. Again.

RACINE — The Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled last month that the van the City of Racine was using to conduct early voting was not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. So, the city stopped using that van and got a new one, this time with a wheelchair lift.

Republicans are planning to challenge the new van.

“We’re doing everything we can to put an end to this,” Ken Brown, chairman of the Republican Party of Racine County, said Wednesday. Brown said he plans to file a complaint with WEC alleging the new vehicle still fails to comply with ADA regulations.

Advocates for Wisconsinites who have disabilities, however, think the van is a good thing.

“You cannot take it for granted that your polling place is accessible,” said Barbara Beckert, director of external advocacy for Disability Rights Wisconsin.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” Beckert said of Racine’s Mobile Election Unit. “Anything that makes it easier and makes the voting process more inclusive is a good thing."

After WEC told Racine to stop using its original van, Beckert said she received a call from Racine Mayor Cory Mason; the mayor was seeking advice on how to continue the program to serve Racinians who have disabilities.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 31% of Wisconsinites are non-drivers, although that percentage includes those younger than 16 years old.

“Doesn’t that blow your mind? That’s a lot of people,” she said. “There’s a lot of people who cannot drive themselves, and for that reason it can be really difficult for someone to get to their polling place on an Election Day … Having absentee voting is really essential.”

Likewise, in her decision that concluded the first MEU was against the law, WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe spoke highly of the concept behind Racine's voter van. Wolfe wrote that the MEU “may even increase the participation of disabled voters by providing a mobile service that can be stationed at care facilities and in neighborhoods in which such voters reside, giving them access to registration and voting services that do not require accessible vans or other forms to transit." But, that wasn't enough to overpower the consensus that the van did not comply with federal law.

From one van to another

The City Council approved the purchase of the original van in summer 2020.

It was paid for using grant money provided to the city by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit funded by philanthropist Priscilla Chan and her husband, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Republicans have repeatedly challenged those grant funds, but courts have repeatedly affirmed the grants were and still are legal because there are no laws stopping cities from accepting donations to support election efforts.

The original Mobile Election Unit is now effectively in storage. City Clerk Tara McMenamin said the city will figure out what to do with it after the November midterm elections.

The city did not have to buy another van to restart its Mobile Election Unit efforts. The new vehicle is a converted paratransit bus, which the city says makes it complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The WEC ruled Sept. 30 that the original van was not ADA compliant. The city had tried to make the vehicle handicapped-accessible by setting up a portable “doorbell” outside. A voter who could not walk up the stairs into the van instead could ring the doorbell, alerting election workers that there was someone who needed assistance. WEC said that wasn’t enough to make the vehicle compliant with federal law.

Despite the wheelchair lift, Brown said the new van might not be ADA-compliant, either, although no official complaints have been filed.

The challenge that idled the original mobile unit was filed March 9 by Racine resident Sandra Morris and former city alderman/mayoral candidate Sandy Weidner. But because the state's decision was not issued until late last month, the vehicle was used to conduct the first three elections of 2022 before being declared illegal. It also was used for voter registrations in 2021.

Brown, along with the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, filed a separate challenge to the Mobile Election Unit in August. That challenge says the vehicle is vulnerable to ballot-box stuffing, and unfairly benefits Democrats. The city rejected Brown’s argument. The WEC has not issued a ruling.