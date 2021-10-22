READ FULL REPORT: Audit Bureau makes dozens of recommendations in 2020 election review

The state elections commission should create rules defining the use of ballot drop boxes in elections and define when clerks are allowed to fill in missing information on absentee ballot, according to a report from the state audit bureau.

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau's report, which published online Friday, makes 30 recommendations to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and 18 issues for the Legislature to consider. Recommendations to WEC include modifying training for clerks, improving how the commission identifies potential duplicate voter registration records and creating administrative rules to allow clerks to correct or add missing information to absentee ballot certificates and for the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Green Bay, who co-chairs the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, tweeted Friday that the report's recommendations and listed issues show that "we have work to do."

"However, despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Cowles added. "As Co-Chair of the Joint Legislative Audit (Committee), I’ll be diving into this report in further detail in the coming weeks as we prepare for a hearing."

A spokesperson for WEC said the agency's leaders were "stunned and disappointed that they did not get a chance to review a draft report before the LAB issued its final report, contrary to its own process."

While the Audit Bureau typically provides the audited party an opportunity to see reports and provide a chance to respond before being published, the bureau said sharing a draft report with all 179 of the clerks contacted would have compromised the report's confidentiality.

In addition, WEC can only convene in closed session for specified purposes, none of which pertain to reviewing draft audit reports.

"Thus, to preserve the statutorily required confidentiality of our audit until its completion, we did not provide WEC with an opportunity to review a confidential draft audit report and respond in writing to this report prior to its release," the report states.

The audit, which was ordered in February by the Republican-led Joint Legislative Audit Committee, comes as former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, conducts his own GOP-led investigation into how the 2020 election was conducted.

The Audit Bureau reviewed 14,710 certificates for absentee ballots cast in 29 municipalities and found that: 1,022 certificates (6.9%) had partial witness addresses; 15 certificates (0.1%) did not have a witness address in its entirety; eight certificates (less than 0.1%) did not have a witness signature; and three certificates (less than 0.1%) did not have a voter signature.

Statutes require municipal clerks to write their initials on certificates in certain situations, like when individuals request absentee ballots in person at a clerk office, and a ballot must not be counted if a certificate lacks a clerk's initials.

The Audit Bureau found that less than 1% of all certificates reviewed in four municipalities, which were not identified in the report, contained clerk initials. Clerks in those cities said they did not initial certificates for various reasons, including because the individuals who requested the ballots were registered and eligible to receive them, the clerks printed the names and addresses of the individuals to signify they were eligible to receive ballots and the clerks initialed the ballots rather than the certificates.

"We question whether the clerks in these four municipalities consistently complied with the statutory requirement for them to initial certificates in certain situations," the report states.

On Thursday, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul asked a Dane County Circuit Court judge to prohibit Gableman from enforcing subpoenas he filed with the state elections commission.

Kaul's request for a restraining order alleges Gableman has issued "numerous subpoenas to state and local election officials in furtherance of an unlawful investigation focused on debunked theories about the November 2020 Election." The motion for a restraining order relates to subpoenas issued to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which Kaul represents, and its administrator, Meagan Wolfe.

Vos has said the investigation, which had originally been planned to be complete by the end of October, will now be finished before the end of the year. Vos did not say if Gableman's investigation could cost more than the $676,000 in taxpayer dollars allocated to the effort in June.

