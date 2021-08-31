Rebecca Kleefisch inches closer to gubernatorial run; GOP lawmaker also considers bid

Republican former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch on Tuesday released a list of conservative priorities through her nonprofit advocacy group and recently updated her campaign registration, likely signaling an imminent 2022 bid for governor.

Meanwhile, state Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, also filed paperwork that could set him up to launch a Republican gubernatorial campaign, which would create a contested Republican primary to select a challenger to incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who announced his re-election campaign earlier this summer.

On Tuesday, Kleefisch — long rumored to be running for governor — released through her advocacy group, the 1848 project, a list of more than 50 policy ideas, dubbed "The Forward Agenda," from banning critical race theory from classrooms to shifting responsibility for election rules from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Legislature.