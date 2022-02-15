Rebecca Kleefisch proposes shifting some election duties to Wisconsin Department of Justice

Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch on Monday proposed shifting some election-related duties from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Department of Justice.
Kleefisch is a former lieutenant governor under Scott Walker who supports dissolving the commission that Republicans created and that Walker signed into law.
Another Republican running for governor, former Marine Kevin Nicholson, also wants to do away with the elections commission, but he wants to shift its duties to the secretary of state's office, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Both the current secretary of state, Doug La Follette, and attorney general, Josh Kaul, are Democrats. They are both up for reelection in November.
Under Kleefisch's plan, the state attorney general would have jurisdiction to prosecute voting violations, shift election audits to DOJ, and make it easier for the public to obtain copies of the state voter list. She would make access to the list free to the public, instead of the current $12,500 fee.
People are also reading…
Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers’ campaign said Kleefisch’s plan would further politicize election outcomes.
“You can’t dissolve a state agency every time you disagree with the outcome of a fair election,” said Sam Roecker, campaign spokesman for Evers. “Sadly, Rebecca Kleefisch wants to inject more chaos and division into Wisconsin elections, even if it means destroying the bipartisan system Republicans created and the Walker-Kleefisch administration signed into law.”
Kleefisch's proposal and the idea from Nicholson both came two days after state Rep. Timothy Ramthun entered the Republican primary for governor with a campaign endorsed by top allies of former President Donald Trump that is entirely focused on overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.
He did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.
Top 10 Wisconsin political stories of 2021 (based on what you, the readers, read)
2021 was another big year in Wisconsin politics. Sen. Ron Johnson said some things. Voters elected a new state superintendent. Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans clashed over mask mandates. Michael Gableman threatened to jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Here are 10 political stories you, the readers, checked out in droves.
Since the start of the outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers has issued multiple public health emergencies and a series of related orders.
Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.
"I wouldn’t run if I don’t think I could win," said Johnson, who is undecided on a re-election bid.
The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.
With a new order announced, Republicans may be forced to start the process all over again to vote down the governor's emergency order and accompanying mask mandate, but the most likely outcome appears to be an eventual court decision.
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
The idea is in its infancy and all options, including declining to pursue anything, are on the table.
Gableman has asked the court, which plans to take up the matter on Dec. 22, to compel the two mayors to meet with him.
Deborah Kerr said she has also voted for Republicans and tells GOP audiences on the campaign trail for the officially nonpartisan race that she is a "pragmatic Democrat."
Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70.