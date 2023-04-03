Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed into law the first bill of his second term as governor — a measure that increases penalties for reckless driving in Wisconsin.

Senate Bill 92, which passed the Assembly 85-12 and Senate 30-1 earlier this year, allows police to impound vehicles used in reckless driving offenses if the owner of that car was cited in a past offense without paying off a fine.

Evers said in a statement the bill marks a step forward on addressing reckless driving in the state, but also called on the Legislature to take up additional measures included in the governor's 2023-25 biennial budget request related to road safety.

“I’m glad reckless driving is the first issue we’re addressing this session, but our work cannot stop here," Evers said. "I call on the Legislature to support my budget initiatives that will build on this bill and make our roads safer by taking a statewide, multi-pronged approach to urgently addressing reckless driving and dangerous behavior on our roads.”

Under the new law, cities, villages, towns or counties can pass ordinances to impound vehicles if someone has repeat reckless driving offenses and has not paid a previous fine.

The Assembly last month voted 85-12 in support of a separate measure, AB 55, that would increase several reckless driving-related penalties. The Senate has not yet voted on the proposal. Evers has signaled he would likely sign the bill if it reaches his desk.

That bill would increase the penalty for various reckless driving offenses, including incidents involving a railroad crossing and second and subsequent reckless driving offenses. Under the bill, the penalty for a first reckless driving offense would increase from $25 to $200, while a second offense would increase from $50 to $500. Subsequent offenses would increase in fines from $100 to $1,000, while repeat offenders could face jail time.

Evers' two-year spending plan includes several roadway safety proposals, including; adding 35 state troopers to the Wisconsin State Patrol and 10 motor carrier inspectors; spending $60 million to create a traffic calming grant program; increasing the state's seatbelt violation penalty from $10 to $25 to match neighboring states; and spending $6.5 million to cover the cost of driver education for economically disadvantaged students.