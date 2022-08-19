Recount coming Saturday in 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

The loser in this month’s GOP primary for the 2nd Congressional District has requested a recount after unofficial results show she lost by 73 votes.

The counties in the heavily Democratic district will begin the recount Saturday. Unofficial results show Charity Barry, a ground crew supervisor at Higher Ground, down by one-fifth of a percentage point to attorney Erik Olsen.

The winner will go on to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, in the Nov. 8 general election. The 2nd Congressional District includes the counties of Dane, Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk and Green, as well as portions of Rock County. Douglas Alexander, who is running as an independent, will also be running on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Olsen holds a lead in Rock and Dane counties, with Barry up in the other counties in the district.

Under state law, if the election is within 1% of the winner's total vote, the second-place candidate has the right to request a recount. If the difference is more than 0.25%, the Wisconsin Elections Commission will estimate the cost, which must be paid before the recount begins.

There is no cost to the losing candidate if the difference between the leading candidate is 0.25% or less, like in this instance, though Barry started a fundraiser for the recount.

The fundraiser is to pay campaign staff and incidentals throughout the recount process, Barry campaign manager Kyle Hudson said.

"I would be failing my voters, volunteers, supporters, and every constituent of this district if I strayed from my principles and did not pursue a district-wide recount for this election," said a statement by Barry, who has run largely on promoting "election integrity."

She added that not pursuing the recount would be "nothing shy of irresponsible."

"As a practicing Buddhist and a patriot, my view is that so long as everybody is being sincere and trying their best to follow the law and to be fair, then it is a beautiful thing and an important part of our vibrant American Democracy," Olsen said in a statement.

He added that he will "actively participate in the recount process" to make sure his rights are honored.