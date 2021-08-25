Reince Priebus: GOP-led Wisconsin election review to cost $680,000, subpoenas to be issued soon

Republican lawmakers are set to spend $680,000 on their ongoing review of the November presidential election and will issue subpoena will be issued in the next week or two, according to former Wisconsin and national Republican Party chairperson Reince Priebus.
Also on Wednesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he believes a "cyber-forensic audit" is necessary in the Legislature's review of the 2020 election and that discussions have focused on additional hiring to aid in the probe.
"Assembly Republicans have been working with Justice Gableman to conduct a swift, complete and thorough investigation," Vos said in a statement. "Part of our discussion has been focused on hiring independent contractors to enhance our efforts. We believe a cyber-forensic audit is necessary to ensure issues did not happen in 2020. We have allocated additional resources to Justice Gableman to ensure this investigation gets to the truth."
Such an election review could take a similar tone to the widely criticized Arizona election review, launched by Arizona Senate Republicans in April to review Maricopa County ballots in an effort to find irregularities that could support former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen election. The ballots there had already been counted and audited twice.
Priebus, who also served as former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, made the comments about Wisconsin's partisan election review on former Trump aide Steve Bannon's podcast. Priebus provided Bannon an update on the ongoing election review led by the Wisconsin Legislature, which has hired former conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to lead the review.
Preibus' comments, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, come just days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, visited Trump over the weekend. After the meeting, Vos said he would keep Trump updated on the Legislature's election investigation and will do "whatever it takes" to help Gableman uncover reports of systemic voter fraud.
There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud following recounts in Milwaukee and Dane Counties ordered by the Trump campaign, as well as the review of multiple courts.
Trump knocked Wisconsin Republicans earlier this summer for, in his view, not doing enough to investigate the 2020 election outcome in the state. Janel Brandtjen, the Assembly's election committee chairperson, attempted to issue subpoenas for election materials to Milwaukee and Brown counties, however, neither Vos didn't sign them, and so they weren't valid.
Democrats have blasted GOP calls for more investigations as feeding into the lie that Trump actually won the state. On Wednesday, state Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, slammed Republicans for wasting taxpayer dollars on a "fantasy."
Two people have been charged with election fraud, out of more than 3 million votes cast in the state, and prosecutors are still reviewing a handful of other cases that were among 27 forwarded to them by election officials.
There are a number of investigations into the 2020 election despite there being no evidence of widespread fraud. The investigations include the Legislature's, authorized by Vos; an election audit being performed by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Audit Bureau; a review overseen by Brandtjen, the Assembly elections committee chairperson.
Another separate, independent investigation is being done by several individuals convinced there was widespread fraud in Wisconsin, despite no evidence. That effort is being led by Peter Bernegger, who was convicted of mail fraud and bank fraud in federal court in Mississippi in 2009.
Priebus said the Legislature's election investigation will cost at least $680,000 and that the Legislature will fully fund it, although he wasn't clear about whether the money would come from taxpayers or elsewhere. He said he expects outside money to be a factor in the investigation.
Priebus wants broad review
Priebus said he wants Gableman to conduct a wide ranging review of the 2020 election. He said he wants Gableman to review whether ballot harvesting occurred, which is the collection and submitting of completed absentee ballots by third party individuals.
He also wants a comparison of the voter rolls with driving records and other documents to ensure there shouldn't be more people removed from the voting rolls who have potentially moved. He also wants officials to "forensically observe" ballots to make sure they weren't machine created.
He also wants reviewers to target ballots submitted by voters who identified as "indefinitely confined," a subset of voters that claims to be confined due to illness, disability or infirmity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people submitting ballots as indefinitely confined increased significantly. Such voters don't need to present a photo ID to vote.
In the April 2020 election, Dane and Milwaukee county clerks had erroneously instructed voters that anyone could identify as indefinitely confined because of the pandemic, advice that the Wisconsin Supreme Court stopped the clerks from continuing to dole out.