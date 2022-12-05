Rep. Janel Brandtjen, barred from closed caucus meetings, running for state Senate (copy)

Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who earlier this year was barred from attending closed caucus meetings with her fellow Assembly Republicans, is running for a recently vacated state Senate seat.

Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, announced Monday plans to run for the seat previously held by Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, to "continue to fight for the principles that every American shares."

"No one has fought harder for Life, Second Amendment rights, keeping your family safe and allowing every family to send their children to a great school," Brandtjen said, adding that her decision to run comes after "long hours of consulting with my family, friends and countless political allies."

Darling announced last month she would be stepping down from the Legislature after 32 years in office. She was first elected to the state Assembly in a May 1990 special election and was reelected in November 1990 before being elected to the Senate in 1992. Darling said she authored more than 200 bills that eventually became law.

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered that the special election to fill the 8th Senate District seat will coincide with the April 4 spring election, which also includes several local races and a high-stakes race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court that will determine whether conservatives or liberals hold a crucial majority on the state's high court. Four candidates, two liberals and two conservatives, are running for the state Supreme Court seat.

State Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, announced last week he would be a candidate for the 8th Senate District seat. Knodl, who has served in the Assembly since 2009, said in a statement he planned to focus on issues including "runaway inflation, attacks on parental rights, and efforts to defund our police."

Robert Albrightson, a Republican from Brown Deer, is also running for the seat. State Rep. Deb Andraca, a Democrat from Whitefish Bay who also lives in the 8th Senate District, said she will not be joining the race.

The Republican winner of the Feb. 21 primary will go on to the April 4 spring election. If no Democratic candidates announce, they will run unopposed.

The 8th Senate District has trended Republican in previous elections. It is located north of Milwaukee and includes portions of Whitefish Bay, Brown Deer, Cedarburg, Grafton, Menomonee Falls and Germantown.

Brandtjen was first elected to the Assembly in 2014 and spent eight years as a Waukesha County Supervisor.

Brandtjen's announcement comes weeks after Rep. Rob Summerfield, the Assembly's newly elected caucus chair, said Assembly Republicans voted in a closed meeting last month to no longer allow Brandtjen to participate in the chamber's GOP closed caucus. The decision further casts doubt as to whether Assembly leadership would choose Brandtjen to lead the Assembly Elections Committee in the upcoming legislative session.

"The continual issues from the past have led our caucus to lose trust in you," Summerfield, R-Bloomer, wrote in the brief letter. "For this reason, this vote was taken."

Brandtjen has used her position as committee chair the past year to provide a platform to conspiracy theorists and deniers of the results of Wisconsin's 2020 presidential election.

She also signed on as a co-sponsor of a resolution aimed at decertifying the 2020 presidential election, something that cannot be done under state law and the U.S. Constitution. Multiple reviews, recounts and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in the state by about 21,000 votes.

"It appears caucus leadership is simply too uncomfortable to address the current voting issues," Brandtjen said in response to Summerfield's letter.

Brandtjen, who was endorsed by Trump in her 2022 Assembly campaign, also supported Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' challenger in the Aug. 9 Republican primary, Adam Steen. Vos narrowly defeated Steen in the primary and again in the Nov. 8 election, in which Steen ran as a write-in candidate.

Republicans secured 22 of the state's 33 Senate seats in the Nov. 8 general election, providing the party with a two-thirds majority. Republicans would reclaim a veto-proof majority with a win in the race for Darling's now-vacant seat.

Republicans came two seats short of a two-thirds majority in the state Assembly. Both chambers need supermajorities in order to successfully overturn a governor's veto.