Report: Few from Trump administration supported Ron Johnson's promotion of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

Few people in the previous presidential administration besides Donald Trump openly considered U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's efforts urging the government to reauthorize hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, according to a new congressional report.

The Oshkosh Republican's push for the increased use of alternative but ineffective COVID-19 treatments, including hydroxychloroquine, has been extensively documented. But a new report by the U.S. House committee investigating COVID-19 adds detail to the extent and limits of his promotion.

Besides Trump, his then-chief of staff Mark Meadows and aide Peter Navarro, "EVERYONE ELSE (in the) Administration doesn't want to touch HCQ with a 100' pole," Johnson said in an Aug. 27, 2020 email, referring to hydroxychloroquine.

Johnson sent that email after meeting with Meadows to urge the Food and Drug Administration to renew its emergency use authorization of hydroxychloroquine, according to the committee report.

The FDA authorized hydroxychloroquine for emergency use in late March 2020 but revoked it that June, saying the drug was unlikely to help treat COVID-19. The agency also cited "ongoing serious cardiac events and other potential serious side effects," adding that the benefits no longer outweighed the known and potential risks of using the drug to treat COVID-19.

Amid those warnings, Johnson continued to advertise the drug as a viable treatment option. The senator's ongoing promotion of hydroxychloroquine led to YouTube banning him for a week in June 2021.

In his Aug. 27, 2020 email to doctors and members of Trump's team that was obtained by the committee, Johnson said he explained to Meadows the potential loss of life and loss of political support that could result if hydroxychloroquine wasn't reauthorized as a COVID-19 treatment.

One recipient of Johnson's August 2020 email was Dr. Harvey Risch, a professor of epidemiology at Yale School of Public Health and Yale School of Medicine, who appeared at a public panel hosted by the senator this year to push debunked theories about hydroxychloroquine.

The U.S. House report also details Johnson's correspondence with Dr. Steven Hatfill, who advised the Trump White House on COVID-19, according to the committee. Hatfill called for Johnson to investigate public health officials who opposed hydroxychloroquine, the report states.

Just over a week before Johnson's August 2020 meeting with Meadows, Hatfill emailed Johnson with a document that he said "concerns long-standing FDA maleficence in many areas, not just with hydroxychloroquine," according to the committee report.

Hatfill said he was asked to give Johnson the document "from Yale Professor Harvey Risch," emails obtained by the committee show.

The documents include a letter from the Department of Health and Human Services to former President Barack Obama, showing examples of "wrongdoing and cover-up" at the FDA.

About 40 minutes after sending the document to Johnson, Hatfill emailed former Trump advisor and podcast host Steve Bannon, asking him to send Johnson what appears to have been the same document, the committee report states.

"It was given to me to pass to him," Hatfill told Bannon, according to the committee, adding that he didn't want a White House connotation to the document. "(It's) outrageous and dated, but it explains a lot."

Bannon replied that he was "on it," emails obtained by the committee show.

In November 2020, Johnson held a U.S. Senate hearing promoting hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19. His opening remarks, which the U.S. House committee states were edited by Hatfill, included the speculation that large pharmaceutical companies were discouraging the FDA from authorizing hydroxychloroquine. That theory, which the committee said is a baseless conspiracy, purported that more expensive drugs wouldn't get authorization if hydroxychloroquine did.

"Could big pharma have played a role in discouraging less costly alternatives?" Johnson stated at the November 2020 hearing, according to the committee. "The answer seems obvious, even though their methods will no doubt remain obscured.”

In a lengthy statement, Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said the FDA, CDC and National Institutes of Health haven't been transparent and need to be investigated. She also said the federal response to COVID-19 was "a miserable failure" and that the committee investigating the COVID-19 response "is wasting the American people's time and money on political hit jobs."

Johnson "advocated for letting doctors be doctors and fully utilize their 'off label' prescription rights as they used their skill and training to practice medicine during the pandemic," she said.

She did not directly address why Johnson has continued promoting hydroxychloroquine despite reports saying the medicine is ineffective and potentially harmful for COVID-19 patients.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Hatfill said, "We never wrongly pressured anyone. We simply followed the science and the overwhelming evidence as detailed in several studies available at the time."

Over two years into the pandemic, Johnson has continued to speculate about about governmental obstruction in the COVID-19 response. He has repeatedly taken aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease effort who this week announced his plans to retire by the end of the year.

"Dr. Fauci is trying to get out of Dodge," Johnson said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. "He's done immeasurable harm in his position. Without a doubt, Fauci and the COVID cartel need to be investigated by Congress."