Report: Former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus considering run for Wisconsin governor

Reince Priebus, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump and former Wisconsin and national Republican Party chair, may be mulling plans to run for governor in 2022, according to a new report.
Priebus, 48, who spent time as chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin before being elected to lead the Republican National Committee in 2011, has been "seriously exploring a bid for governor" in Wisconsin, according to Politico, who cited anonymous sources.
If Priebus, a Kenosha native, runs next year, it could set up a heated Republican primary that could also include former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who appears almost certain to launch a bid for governor.
Kevin Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2018, told the Wisconsin State Journal last year he’ll run again if current U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson chooses not to. If Johnson does decide on a re-election bid, Nicholson said he’ll run for governor instead. Johnson, of Oshkosh, said in 2016 he did not plan to seek a third term, but has since backed off on that pledge. He has not yet indicated his 2022 plans.
Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, a Republican, also has expressed potential interest in running for governor.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has not yet said whether he plans to run for a second term.
Priebus was a prominent figure in Wisconsin politics for years and ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2004. In 2007, he became state Republican Party chairman and in 2011 he was elected chairman of the Republican National Committee.
Priebus spent about half a year as White House chief of staff before he was fired by Trump in July 2017, although he remained close with Trump despite the departure, according to Politico.
In 2016 he led the national Republican Party while former U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, was House Speaker and former Gov. Scott Walker was chair of the Republican Governors Association. Two years after Trump was elected, Ryan retired and Democrats reclaimed the House, Walker lost to Evers and Priebus had returned to the private sector.