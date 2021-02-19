Report: Former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus considering run for Wisconsin governor

Reince Priebus, former chief of staff to President Donald Trump and former Wisconsin and national Republican Party chair, may be mulling plans to run for governor in 2022, according to a new report.

Priebus, 48, who spent time as chair of the Republican Party of Wisconsin before being elected to lead the Republican National Committee in 2011, has been "seriously exploring a bid for governor" in Wisconsin, according to Politico, who cited anonymous sources.

If Priebus, a Kenosha native, runs next year, it could set up a heated Republican primary that could also include former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who appears almost certain to launch a bid for governor.

Kevin Nicholson, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2018, told the Wisconsin State Journal last year he’ll run again if current U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson chooses not to. If Johnson does decide on a re-election bid, Nicholson said he’ll run for governor instead. Johnson, of Oshkosh, said in 2016 he did not plan to seek a third term, but has since backed off on that pledge. He has not yet indicated his 2022 plans.