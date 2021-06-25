Report: Median homeowner's property taxes would drop $100 under GOP budget

The owner of a median-valued home would save about $100 in property taxes next year under the GOP biennial budget, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

The bureau estimates the tax bill on a home valued at $197,200 in 2020 would be $3,214 on the upcoming December tax bill, a 3% ($101) decrease from the previous year. In the next year, the tax bill on the same home would reach $3,246, a 1% ($32) increase from the previous year.

With an unprecedented $4.4 billion in unanticipated revenue, Republicans worked more than $3 billion in tax cuts into their budget draft, including plans to eliminate the personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment.

The GOP proposal would bring down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for income between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year. The fiscal bureau said under the tax cut an individual making between $40,000 and $50,000 would save an average of $115 in tax year 2022, while someone making between $125,000 and $150,000 would see $999 in savings.

The GOP budget also includes a considerable increase in school aid spending, which — paired with no increase to district revenue limits — would directly lower local districts’ property tax levies, rather than provide additional spending.