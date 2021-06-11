Report: 'Once-in-a-generation' tax revenues provides opportunities for both parties

Projections that the state will take in more than $4.4 billion in additional tax collections by July 2023 provide a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity for Republicans and Democrats to address some of Wisconsin’s longstanding challenges, according to a new report.

That, of course, hinges on whether both sides can come to an agreement on how to use those funds.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau earlier this week reported the state’s general fund balance, projected earlier this month to reach about $2.08 billion by the end of the 2021-23 biennium, is now estimated to reach more than $5.8 billion. That doesn’t include the $2.5 billion in coronavirus funding coming to Wisconsin through the latest stimulus package.

The nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum reported Friday the 9.8% increase in general fund taxes that the state expects to see by June 30, the end of the current fiscal year, is the largest such increase since 2000, when general fund tax revenue increased 10%. This year will mark the second largest increase since 1984.