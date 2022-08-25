Report: Public employees leaving at highest rate in decades due to tight labor market, aging workforce

State and local public employees are leaving their jobs at record rates due in large part to Wisconsin’s aging workforce and tight labor market, according to a new report from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

More than 17,600 individuals left the Wisconsin Retirement System’s active employee list last year for reasons other than retirement, death or disability — the most in a single year since at least 2002. In addition, more than one in 10 WRS members who started a state or local job in 2021 left the position before the end of the year.

“The higher WRS retirements over the past two years are due, in part, to demographics, as Wisconsin’s workforce is aging and more and more individuals are reaching retirement age,” the report states. “That said, the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges in labor markets may have boosted retirements and certainly increased other departures.”

WRS data doesn’t cover every public employee in the state, but it includes more than 660,000 active and retired police officers, prison guards, teachers and university employees across more than 1,500 state agencies and local governments. Wisconsin Policy Forum also tabulated similar data from pension systems for the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County public employees. While there are several reasons why a member of a retirement system may leave active status, the vast majority of recent departures are for normal or early retirement or “other separations,” which includes those who depart for a different job or become unemployed for various reasons.

All told, the number of active WRS members who are police officers or firefighters declined from 2020 to 2021 by 2.2% to just under 22,000 people, representing the largest single annual drop in any year, as well as the lowest end-of-year total within available data, according to the report. Milwaukee saw a 4.5% net drop in active employees — after accounting for new hires — between 2020 and 2021, while Milwaukee County’s workforce dropped by 5.8% in the same span.

In terms of retirements alone, more than 16,200 individuals within WRS retired over the last two years, marking the highest level over 20 years of data. The only other year to come close was in 2011, when nearly 13,000 WRS members chose to retire due in part to the passage of Act 10, which eliminated most collective bargaining rights for state and local employees.

“The difference between the two years is notable, however,” according to the report. “While turnover in 2011 was driven by record retirements, 2021 was marked by workers leaving for other reasons.”

Data compiled by WRS and the state’s most populous city and county show that active members have also gotten younger and less experienced over the last decade as experienced staffers are replaced by younger employees.

While younger workers are traditionally paid less, state agencies and local governments can bear additional costs for recruitment, training and disruption in addition to the loss of experienced employees.

WPF notes that if the trend of declining active workers persists, elected officials may need to consider raising public salaries, which could add pressure on state and local budgets.

“To cope with higher turnover, public officials could consider a number of options in addition to increased pay, including providing more flexible workplaces and working conditions,” WPF notes. “Worker shortages also may encourage a greater use of new technology, service sharing arrangements between neighboring governments, and perhaps greater use of private contractors.”