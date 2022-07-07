Report: Ron Johnson campaign pulls ad downplaying gun violence after July 4 parade shooting

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's campaign pulled a radio ad downplaying gun violence and emphasizing immigration before it was scheduled to air on July 6, two days after a mass shooter killed seven people and injured dozens in Illinois, according to a new report.

In the ad, which was leaked to The Intercept, Johnson draws attention to a mass death incident in San Antonio where more than 50 immigrants died in an abandoned trailer, attributing it to lenient liberal immigration policies.

"The latest mass murder in America didn't involve guns," the Oshkosh Republican says in the ad that The Intercept reports was scheduled to air on July 6. "Fifty-three people, including five children, were murdered by human traffickers because Joe Biden's open border policy is facilitating the multibillion dollar business model of some of the most evil people on the planet. Human, sex and drug trafficking are out of control because of Democratic governance. They have to be stopped."

But the Johnson campaign decided to pull the ad last minute, The Intercept reported, as the Illinois mass shooting once again put the conversation around gun control into focus and replaced the San Antonio event as America's "latest mass murder."

In an email obtained by The Intercept, an executive from Katz Radio Group, one of the companies contracted to produce the ad, told colleagues to suspend the ad.

In an email with the subject line "URGENT: Ron Johnson orders," a Katz Radio Group executive said on July 5, “They need the creative pulled ASAP. … If you listened to the spot it talks about mass shootings which obviously is not good creative after this past weekend (especially in Chicago)," The Intercept reported.

The following day, a sales assistant at Cumulus Radio Group sent an email to colleagues stating, “The rep for the Ron Johnson orders we entered yesterday is asking we pull the creative ASAP because of the nature of the message and how it’s a little too close to the mass shooting events over the weekend," The Intercept reported.

A Johnson spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, Democratic senators rejected Johnson's effort to codify the Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety, which includes recommendations for making schools safer with information on bullying, emergency planning, mental health and other topics. That measure called for the clearinghouse to include information about threat prevention, preparedness, protection, mitigation, incident response and recovery.

"It's a good idea," Johnson said at the time. "It could save lives. It is an action, when people are calling for action following this tragedy."

But U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blocked action on the bill, saying he would focus instead on a measure that would authorize federal agencies to monitor, analyze, investigate and prosecute domestic terrorists. Republicans subsequently blocked that measure.

The measure Johnson proposed was later absorbed into a bipartisan gun control bill, later signed by President Joe Biden, that Johnson voted against.

The package, which lawmakers heralded as the most effective of its kind in decades, includes grants for a program that would allow judges to block certain people deemed safety risks from owning firearms, known as red flag laws. The legislation also enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21, includes new federal gun-trafficking offenses and expands an existing law preventing people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun.

"This bill provides resources to states to adopt red flag laws without requiring sufficient due process to those accused — thereby eroding 2nd amendment protections," Johnson said in a statement. "I simply cannot support it."

Fourteen Republicans voted in favor of advancing the legislation, which passed the Senate 64-34, including some who said the legislation didn't conflict with the Second Amendment.