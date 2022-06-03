Report: Staffing shortage creating 'profound negative impact on daily operations' at Lincoln Hills center

Inadequate staffing levels at Wisconsin's embattled Lincoln Hills juvenile facility "is having a profound negative impact on daily operations,” according to a court-ordered monitor report released Friday.
The report, which stems from a 2018 settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by ACLU of Wisconsin, Juvenile Law Center and Quarles & Brady LLP following poor conditions children faced at Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls in Irma, states that the staffing shortage has caused the facility to resort to "operational room confinement — that is, confining youth in their rooms not based on behavior but for operational reasons."
The monitor report comes about two months after Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a bill to advance the long overdue replacement of the Lincoln Hills juvenile facility with one in Milwaukee County.
“As we work toward the necessary goal of closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake once and for all, we need to reduce the stress on youth (and staff) in the facilities today," Kate Burdick, a senior attorney at Juvenile Law Center, said in a statement. "We should start by increasing access to community-based services and diversion programs to meet youth’s developing needs through positive support rather than traumatic and ineffective imprisonment."
At the same time, the report underscores that, despite the various challenges being faced at the facility, staff attitudes remain positive.
“Our goal remains to have the youth in our care out of their rooms for school and other programming from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, when safely possible to do so,” Department of Corrections Division of Juvenile Corrections Administrator Ron Hermes said in a statement Friday. “Recently, we have not been able to meet that goal for every youth every day. The facilities’ leadership is continuously reviewing options to safely maximize the amount of time youth are out of their rooms.”
The Irma facility in the last decade has faced reports of child neglect, violent outbursts from inmates, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.
While previous reports had shown progress on conditions at the facility, Friday's report notes that "this is the first time the Monitor reports that there are inadequate staffing levels on the living units, which presents very significant problems for youth and staff."
“The current staffing situation is having a profound negative impact on daily operations," the report adds.
According to the April report, eight out of 12 social worker positions and 11 out of 23 teacher positions remained vacant at the two facilities as of March 31. Despite added incentives, the facilities have struggled to fill positions due to low compensation, the location of the facilities and the uncertainty as to when both will close, according to the report.
“Everyone is looking for workers, so we had to offer a more-competitive salary. We thank Gov Evers and the legislature for working with us on that” Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr said in a statement. “We also hope moving the schools to Milwaukee County, as
called for in the legislation Gov. Evers signed earlier this year, will lead to a larger pool of applicants to fill critical roles.”
The report notes that while the efforts have been underway to increase staff presence by having supervisory, mental health or other staff regularly come into Lincoln Hills' living units, a rising juvenile population has created additional challenges.
There were 65 juveniles at Lincoln Hills and 13 at Copper Lake as of May 20, according to the state Department of Corrections. To compare, there were just 36 boys at Lincoln Hills and 12 girls at Copper Lake on January 7.
“This situation is bad for youth, but it is also bad for taxpayers," Karyn Rotker, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin, said in a statement. "Counties have to spend more than $400,000 annually per youth to house them at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. We need to be investing our resources by expanding the capacity of intensive programs like the Milwaukee County Accountability Program (MCAP) and other diversion programs to serve youth in their communities — in a much more cost-effective manner."
Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake became the state's primary prisons for juvenile offenders after former Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican Legislature in 2011 closed two other facilities in southeastern Wisconsin as a cost-saving measure. Several incidents of abuse have resulted in the state paying out millions of dollars in settlements.
Walker signed a measure authorizing the state to close Lincoln Hills by January 2021 and replace it with smaller, more regional facilities. Evers has pledged to close the facility and included in his two budget proposals plans to create replacement sites for Lincoln Hills, but each was rejected by legislative Republicans.
Evers signed into law a bill in 2019 extending the closure date to July 2021, a deadline he later said was unrealistic.
The bill signed by Evers in April authorized nearly $42 million in borrowing to build a juvenile correctional facility to replace the Lincoln Hills facility. One potential placement is the Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center, an adult facility offering qualified prisoners work release programs with local employers.
"Several more steps in the process remain, including some that will require significant preparation and/or approvals from other state and local agencies," the report states. "While the signing of the legislation represents a step forward, the completion of a new Type 1 facility and the subsequent closure of (Copper Lake and Lincoln Hills) will still take considerable time."
This story will be updated.
