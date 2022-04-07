Report: Trump lauds Wisconsin election investigator Michael Gableman in Mar-a-Lago visit

The former state Supreme Court justice leading Wisconsin’s GOP-ordered review into the 2020 election attended a Donald Trump-hosted event on Tuesday that largely focused on unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud — which continue to fuel Republican scrutiny of the presidential election that Trump lost more than 17 months ago.

Michael Gableman, who was hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, last year to lead the review at a cost of $676,000 in taxpayer funds, was one of several Trump supporters to attend the meeting at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where he was met with applause from the crowd and praise from Trump, The Washington Post reported.

“Michael, you’ve been unbelievable,” Trump told Gableman, according to the Post.

The event served as the premiere of a film called “Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump” by Trump supporter and Citizens United President David Bossie. The 42-minute film alleges Facebook pumped money into largely Democratic communities to drive up the vote for President Joe Biden.

The Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life provided $8.8 million to the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Racine, Kenosha and Green Bay to help cover the cost of conducting an election during a pandemic. While the grants, which have become a focal point of Gableman’s review, went to about 214 municipalities, including many that went for Trump, the bulk of the money went to the state’s five largest cities, which turned out strongly for Biden. Multiple courts have ruled the grants were legal. The grants were also not denied to any municipalities that requested them.

A recount, court decisions and multiple reviews have affirmed that Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Only 24 people out of nearly 3.3 million who cast ballots have been charged with election fraud in Wisconsin.

Despite that, Gableman earlier this year suggested the Legislature decertify the 2020 results, which experts and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have described as a legal and constitutional impossibility. He also called for the “elimination and dismantling” of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, based largely on guidance the agency provided in 2020 to not send poll workers to nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Wisconsin State Journal review found that Gableman’s interim report falsely claimed nursing homes in Dane and Milwaukee counties had 100% voter turnout in 2020 despite a number of them being incompetent to vote. In fact, the newspaper found, the percentage of registered voters who cast ballots in all but one Dane County facility ranged from 42% to 91%. Gableman insinuated that malign actors had filled out ballots on behalf of nursing home residents, even though there is no evidence of widespread fraud.

District attorneys in three counties have already declined to file charges against members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission related to the agency’s decision in a public meeting to waive laws related to absentee voting in nursing homes in the 2020 election.

Gableman’s team did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

While Vos has also made claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, he has adamantly opposed both decertifying the election and dismantling the elections commission.

After extending Gableman’s contract through the end of April, Vos later said he was considering rescinding subpoenas issued by the former justice so that a Republican attorney general if elected in November could file criminal charges against the subpoenaed individuals, though he did not provide specifics on what charges could be pursued.

Backing off on subpoenas could drastically shorten the ongoing review. The new contract maintains Gableman’s existing budget, but does allow for the possibility of added funds to cover the costs of legal battles related to the probe.

Meanwhile, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Ralph Ramirez has scheduled a July 11 hearing in a case to decide if Gableman has the authority to demand that the mayors of the state’s five largest cities and other officials be jailed for not cooperating with his subpoenas. Several mayors, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, have said they are willing to meet with Gableman, but not behind closed doors.

Gableman has issued subpoenas to local and state election officials, the mayors of the state’s five largest cities and two companies that make vote-counting systems, Election Systems & Software and Dominion Voting Systems. Many of the subpoenaed parties have rejected Gableman’s requests for in-person meetings or documents, while the former state Supreme Court justice has also withdrawn some requests, including one filed with immigrant rights group Voces de la Frontera Action.

