Republican AG primary too close to call between top two candidates

The Republican primary for attorney general remained too close to call as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night, with frontrunners Adam Jarchow, a former state lawmaker, and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney separated by about 3,200 votes.
Toney had nearly 38% of the vote late Tuesday compared to Jarchow's 37%, with about 80% of the vote counted. Lawyer Karen Mueller, who has boosted fringe theories about the 2020 election and COVID-19 vaccines, had 25% of the vote, a showing that might have denied the top candidates a large chunk of more conservative voters.
The winner of the primary will face Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul in November.
Jarchow's fundraising far outpaced Toney's in the race, which often centered around which of the two men had the stronger tough-on-crime bonafides to take on Kaul. Jarchow had the backing of national conservative groups like the National Riffle Association and electioneering outfit Americans for Prosperity, which gave him a critical independent funding boost of $89,000 for consulting, canvassing, brochures and advertising for the candidate.
Despite Jarchow's fundraising being five times that of Toney's, the Fond du Lac district attorney kept the race close.
During the campaign, Toney touted himself as the preferred candidate of law enforcement, raking up dozens of endorsements from sheriffs, district attorneys and other law enforcement groups.
Toney entered statewide legal battles over elections too. His office has charged five people with election fraud for using a UPS store P.O. Box as a voting address. One of them has been convicted and a different man entered a no contest plea last week to voting while on felony supervision.
Regardless of who wins, the showdown between the Republican nominee and Kaul could veer into a battle over abortion rights and crime.
Jarchow and Toney have vowed to enforce Wisconsin's 1849 near-total abortion ban which does not include exceptions for rape and incest, saying they have to enforce the law. Kaul is currently leading the legal challenge to the ban, arguing in a lawsuit that it is impossible to enforce and conflicts with other abortion statutes on the books.
But Kaul is going into November facing a tough landscape for Democrats on crime, even as statistics give a mixed picture of whether crime is rising overall.
In Wisconsin, homicides rose by 72% between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the Department of Justice. The amount of aggravated assaults and rapes have remained more steady in recent years and robberies have fallen to at least a five year low.
Jarchow and Toney have still tried paint Kaul as a radical who has abandoned law enforcement across the state and supported the mass demonstrations of 2020.
Both Republicans have further accused Kaul of mismanaging the Department of Justice. As evidence, they have pointed to empty prosecutorial posts at the department and longer processing times despite lower caseloads at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. Kaul has said lame-duck laws passed before he took office has denied his office tens of millions of dollars in funding.
But should Jarchow win, it would give Kaul the chance to contrast himself with the Republican, who would be the first elected Attorney General since the 1950s to not have first served as a district attorney, assistant district attorney or U.S. attorney. Kaul once worked as a U.S. Attorney in Baltimore, and his legal pedigree extends to his family through his mother, Peg Lautenschlager, who served as Attorney General from 2003 to 2007.
Before getting elected Attorney General in 2018, Kaul worked in the Madison office of Perkins Coie, the in-house counsel of the Democratic Party.
The race for Wisconsin's top law enforcement post has already drawn the attention of national partisan Attorney Generals Associations too. Those groups have spent about $2.76 million on reserved TV ad time in the fall.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
