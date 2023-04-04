Three statewide referendums, including a pair of amendments to the state Constitution that give judges more options for keeping people arrested for violent crimes in custody pending trial and a nonbinding question related to work search requirements for some benefit recipients, cruised to easy victories Tuesday.

The Associated Press called all three statewide ballot questions about an hour after polls closed Tuesday. All three secured at least two-thirds of votes cast.

The constitutional change, which passed the Legislature in two consecutive sessions as a single measure, came before voters as two questions because they concern related but separate issues: one involves the conditions under which a person may be released from custody, while the second expands the criteria judges may use in setting cash bail.

Currently, defendants may be eligible for release under conditions aimed at protecting the public from "serious bodily harm." The first question changes that standard to just "serious harm." The measure was supported by 66.6% of voters, according to The Associated Press.

Under current law, judges may only require cash bail if "there is a reasonable basis to believe that the conditions are necessary to assure appearance in court," not to keep defendants from engaging in potential future criminal activity.

The second question dramatically expands that authority, allowing a judge to impose cash bail on someone accused of a violent crime "based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused's previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses."

The second measure was supported by 67.5% of voters.

In preparation for Tuesday's vote, the Republican-controlled Legislature last month passed a bill clarifying that judges can consider dozens of defendants' past "violent crime" convictions, from reckless homicide to intimidating a witness by use of force, when they set cash bail.

The Assembly approved the bill 67-30, with five Democrats in favor. The Senate approved the measure 20-11, with Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, in favor. The bill has been sent to Evers, who has not indicated whether he plans to sign or veto it.

Despite some bipartisan support, some Democrats said the proposed definition is too broad. Both Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates said they supported the constitutional amendment.

Another question on the spring ballot asked voters: "Shall able-bodied child-less adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?" Despite being the only nonbinding statewide question on the ballot, the measure received support from more than 78% of voters.

While nonbinding, legislators may use voters' response to advance their political aims, but the vote itself will not change anything.

State law already requires those receiving unemployment benefits to conduct at least four work-search actions each week in order to receive benefits.