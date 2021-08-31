Republican-controlled Wisconsin legislature allowed to intervene in redistricting lawsuit brought by Democrats

The federal court on Friday granted the Legislature's request to intervene in the lawsuit. It set a Sept. 13 deadline to respond to the Legislature's request to dismiss the case.

In the order granting the Legislature's request, the judges said federal courts have routinely allowed state lawmakers and legislatures to intervene in redistricting cases.

All three lawsuits say it's unlikely the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will agree on new maps, so the courts should be prepared to draw them instead.

"If (Democrats') prediction is correct, and Wisconsin fails to enact a law establishing new districts before the election, it's hard to see how this court could proceed without input from the Legislature," judges James Peterson, Amy St. Eve and Edmond Chang wrote.