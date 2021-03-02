Republican, Democratic groups dispute claims they violated campaign finance limits

Meanwhile, the Democracy Campaign reported the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee accepted $24,000 in contributions from the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization. But an ADCC spokesperson said that after additional review, the group found that a contribution was entered into its reporting software incorrectly due to human error.

The error gave the appearance that one entity made two $12,000 contributions to the same fund, which was not the case, the group said.

For the Republicans, the Democracy Campaign report found the Committee to Elect a Republican Senate, or CERS, took in $12,500 from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business lobby, as well as $22,000 from engineering firm Kapur & Associates.