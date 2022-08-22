 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republican Erik Olsen holds onto primary victory following recount for 2nd Congressional District

Republican attorney Erik Olsen held onto his Aug. 9 primary victory following a recount of ballots cast in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District requested by his primary challenger.

The review of ballots cast in six Wisconsin counties showed Olsen with 21,774 votes to landscaping supervisor Charity Barry's 21,711. The revised tally yielded four additional votes for Olsen and 14 for Barry, preserving Olsen's victory but by an even narrower margin than reported initially: 63 votes instead of 73. 

Barry requested the recount last week, alleging without evidence that "a mistake or fraud" had been committed in the counting and handling of ballots, according to her recount petition. She also alleged, also without evidence, that "certain mail-in and walk-in ballots tabulated and counted in the District were defective and/or illegally cast," resulting in incorrect election results.

Olsen asked the Wisconsin Elections Commission to dismiss Barry's request or reschedule the recount, noting that Barry failed to specify why she believes there was fraud or inaccuracies in the primary's results. A staff attorney at the Elections Commission denied his request, saying the agency lacked jurisdiction to decide the matter.

Olsen won the counties of Dane and Rock, while Barry carried the counties of Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Sauk, according to recount results posted by the Elections Commission.

Under state law, if a winner's margin of victory is 1% or less of all the votes cast in an election with more than 4,000 total votes, the second-place candidate has the right to request a recount. If the margin is 0.25% or less, as in this case, the recount is free, although Barry started a fundraiser for the recount.

Olsen will go on to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, in the Nov. 8 general election. The 2nd Congressional District leans strongly Democratic. Douglas Alexander, who is running as an independent, will also be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

