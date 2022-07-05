Republican Kevin Nicholson drops out of gubernatorial race

Kevin Nicholson is dropping out of the gubernatorial race after facing an uphill battle within the Republican field against a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate, a former lieutenant governor and polls that favor his opponents.

Nicholson's only path forward would be running a negative campaign blasting his opponents, a strategy he doesn't want to engage in, he said in a statement Tuesday.

Nicholson — a Republican management consultant who previously ran for the U.S. Senate but lost the primary in 2018 — said he will not endorse any of the Republican gubernatorial candidates before the Aug. 9 primary. Those candidates are businessman Tim Michels, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8.

"I will whole heartily support the nominee on August 10th and will work to get Republicans up and down the ballot elected," Nicholson said in a statement Tuesday. "Our fight is not over, and I will continue to be engaged on the battlefield to elect conservative outsiders in the state of Wisconsin."

A Marquette Law School Poll released two weeks ago found 10% of Republican primary voters favored Nicholson, far behind Michels' 27% and Kleefisch's 26%. Nicholson, a former Marine, was only beating out Ramthun, who was at 3% support in the latest poll. Polling also found Evers held a slight edge in head-to-head matchups with the four major Republicans in the race at that time.

Nicholson announced his campaign in an interview with WTAQ in late January, describing it as an anti-establishment effort targeting both Democrats and entrenched Republicans. Since joining the race, Nicholson called for the end of traditions like the Republican Party of Wisconsin's pre-primary election candidate endorsement process.

"We have had many highs over the last six months, and I am proud of what we have built," Nicholson said Tuesday. "I’ve traveled our state and heard from thousands of Wisconsinites who believe our society is off track, who want an outsider as their governor, and not someone from the Madison Machine."

He also campaigned on anti-abortion policies before and after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, calling himself "100% pro-life." While he once supported abortion rights, Nicholson said in a survey that he would ban abortions in all cases.

Asked whether he thought the 2020 election was stolen at a debate last week, Nicholson said, "illegal conduct occurred, but I'll stop right there."

“Kevin Nicholson leaving the race only means that there is one less radical Republican in the gubernatorial primary," Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Hannah Menchhoff said in a statement. "Nicholson exposed deep divisions among Wisconsin Republicans who only want to move further to the right."

Nicholson during his gubernatorial run received a hand from Fighting for Wisconsin, a super PAC registered as an independent expenditure committee that supported him with over $2 million for ads. But the ads weren't enough for Nicholson to overcome Kleefisch, who ran a longer campaign, or Michels, a multimillionaire who received Trump's endorsement.

Speaking to talk show host Mark Belling on WISN after his announcement Tuesday, Nicholson said, "I was really trying to articulate why conservative ideas are going to help to get us out of the mess that we're in," and encouraged the Republican gubernatorial candidates to follow that messaging.

In the interview, Nicholson did not rule out running for office in the future.

"This race was better for him being in it, working as hard as he did, and pushing his outside message about the need to shake up the Madison machine," Michels said in a statement following the announcement, adding that he'll work to earn the support of those loyal to Nicholson.

Kleefisch on Twitter thanked Nicholson for "the hearty debate and competition to make our state and movement better!"

"Moving forward, I humbly ask Nicholson’s supporters to join our team," Kleefisch said in a subsequent post. "I’ve taken on the Madison swamp before and won, and this fall, I will beat Tony Evers."

