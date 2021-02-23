Republican lawmakers introduce absentee voting changes

The legislation would also require indefinitely confined voters to renew their status every two years, and would require the Wisconsin Elections Commission to remove from the voter rolls people who claimed the status between March 12 and Nov. 3, in the throes of the pandemic.

Further, the bill would eliminate the option for indefinitely confined voters and others, except for military voters, to receive an absentee ballot automatically for any election. For indefinitely confined voters, the bill would allow for automatic absentee ballot applications to be sent.

Another one of the bills included in the legislation would target events similar to Madison's "Democracy in the Park," held Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, for absentee voters to drop off the completed ballots they'd received in the mail at any of Madison's 206 parks. The city had paid its poll workers to be present in city parks to collect the ballots.

The Trump campaign unsuccessfully challenged the thousands of ballots dropped off at the event based on the argument that they constituted improper in-person absentee voting before the window of time provided by law two weeks before Election Day.