Republican lawmakers introduce legislation to direct use of stimulus funds

In any event, Republicans have introduced their competing plan, much of which could be introduced in their state budget proposal later this spring, where they will have much greater say over what is eventually passed. Still, spending levels in the state budget may not match how GOP lawmakers have proposed to spend the federal funds.

The major outlines of the plan would be provide aid to Wisconsin households in the form of property tax reimbursement equivalent to 10% of property taxes returned to all property owners, including commercial ones. Republicans also want to use $500 million of the stimulus to reduce state debt by retiring $250 million in public debt in the 2021-22 fiscal year and allocating $250 million for the retirement of transportation revenue bonds.

In addition, Republicans want to provide $275 million in assistance to small businesses through grants, $200 million of which would be allocated by the Republican-controlled budget committee.

Like Evers, Republicans also are prioritizing tourism by proposing to direct $50 million to the embattled industry and $25 million toward amusement parks.