Republican lawmakers seek to intervene in latest redistricting lawsuit brought by liberal groups

Assembly and Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday sought to intervene in a federal redistricting lawsuit brought by liberal groups this week, one of three legal actions filed so far in what is likely to be a contentious months long process of drawing Wisconsin's political maps.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, asked the Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee to approve funding — at the discretion of Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg — for private, taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent the Legislature in a redistricting lawsuit filed Monday by Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, Voces de la Frontera, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and three voters.
Law Forward, a Madison law firm back by Democrats and founded to tackle election and redistricting issues, is representing the groups in the lawsuit, along with the Campaign Legal Center.
The lawsuit asks the federal court to draw new legislative boundaries in the event that the governor and Legislature fail to do so. The case doesn't address the drawing of the state's eight congressional district boundaries.
The groups are asking the federal courts to draw the state's political boundaries should the governor and Legislature not agree on new maps, while the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm, is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court, controlled by conservatives, to take up the map-drawing mantle.
With the release of detailed 2020 U.S. Census data earlier this month, the once-a-decade legislative redistricting process was launched into overdrive. The data show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census.
State legislators will use the census data to ensure that Wisconsin’s political maps reflect how the state’s population has grown and shifted since the 2010 census. With a detailed understanding of where Wisconsin’s population resides in 2020, they can update the boundaries of the state’s eight congressional, 99 Assembly and 33 state Senate districts, and local leaders can redraw municipal and county board districts.
A third lawsuit, filed earlier this month by voters and filed by a nationally recognized Democratic attorney, is also asking a federal court to invalidate Wisconsin’s current political maps and draw new ones if the Legislature and governor don’t agree on a plan on time. The Republican-controlled Legislature is also seeking to intervene in that case.