Republican lawmakers seek to intervene in latest redistricting lawsuit brought by liberal groups

Assembly and Senate Republican leaders on Tuesday sought to intervene in a federal redistricting lawsuit brought by liberal groups this week, one of three legal actions filed so far in what is likely to be a contentious months long process of drawing Wisconsin's political maps.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, asked the Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee to approve funding — at the discretion of Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg — for private, taxpayer-funded attorneys to represent the Legislature in a redistricting lawsuit filed Monday by Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, Voces de la Frontera, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and three voters.

Law Forward, a Madison law firm back by Democrats and founded to tackle election and redistricting issues, is representing the groups in the lawsuit, along with the Campaign Legal Center.