Republican lawmakers to let weakened PFAS regulations take effect

Republican lawmakers will allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ administration developed to control pollution from toxic “forever chemicals” to take effect, according to a spokesperson for the Legislature’s rules committee.

The rules limit the amount of certain compounds known as PFAS allowed in surface waters and drinking water.

The Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules has no objections to the regulations and will allow the Department of Natural Resources to implement them, Mike Mikalsen, an aide to committee co-chair Sen. Steve Nass, told The Associated Press.

Mikalsen warned that the committee could suspend the standards if the department doesn’t lawfully implement them, but the decision marks a rare Republican concession to Evers.

Since taking office in 2019, Evers has been working to limit contamination from the compounds, which have been linked to cancer and other illnesses.

Used in firefighting foam, packaging and stain-resistant products, PFAS have contaminated groundwater in communities including Madison, Marinette and Peshtigo, Marshfield, Wausau and the La Crosse County town of Campbell. Public health officials have warned people to limit consumption of fish from contaminated waters, including Black Earth Creek, and the Yahara River and three of its five lakes.

The DNR began crafting PFAS regulations in 2019 and ultimately recommended limits for two compounds — PFOS and PFOA — in ground, surface and drinking water to the agency’s policy board.

Industry groups including Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce opposed the regulations, which they said would be too costly.

The DNR estimated it would have cost the state’s businesses and local governments about $6 million per year to comply with the new regulations, while Wisconsin residents could save hundreds of millions of dollars each year in avoided health care costs.

The Natural Resources Board in February approved the surface water standards but the board's conservative majority rejected limits for groundwater, the source of drinking water for about two-thirds of Wisconsin residents.

The board also adopted weakened limits for public drinking water supplies.

Tony Wilkin Gibart, executive director of Midwest Environmental Advocates, called the legislative approval a “positive development and a necessary step” to protecting public health.

“While we are glad to see these rules move forward, we are mindful that Wisconsinites whose water comes from private wells also deserve the same protections under our state's groundwater law,” he said.

Tests have found some level of PFAS in all of Madison’s 23 municipal wells, though none above the proposed limit. The city has taken one well offline as a precautionary measure while exploring treatment options.

Earlier this year a Waukesha County judge ruled the DNR cannot require cleanup of PFAS contamination under the state’s spills law without first going through the 2½-year rule-making process for each contaminant.

However, that ruling remains on hold while under appeal. The DNR said Friday that it will continue providing bottled water to residents with contaminated wells.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has sued Johnson Controls for contaminating waters around Marinette, where a subsidiary manufactured firefighting foam with PFAS.

Dane County has sued dozens of manufacturers in an effort to help pay for substantial cleanup costs related to contamination at the Madison airport.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

