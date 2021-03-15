Republican mailer for state Senate candidate implies nonexistent State Journal endorsement

“The point made in this mailer was published in the Wisconsin State Journal,” Kelly said in an email. “An endorsement was neither stated nor implied. When touting an endorsement, we expressly say it is an endorsement, and no intention or effort was made to imply one in this mail piece.“

However, the text on the mailer alters what was printed in the State Journal.

In his response to the newspaper’s questionnaire, Jagler said: “We need to get our schools back open, eliminate state taxes on the PPP loans businesses took out to keep their doors open and do better on the vaccine rollout.”

But the mailer replaces “We need to get” with “John Jagler is working to get.”

In another citation from the State Journal, the mailer states, “John Jagler has the real-world experience to enact change in Madison.” Jagler’s original response printed in the State Journal stated: “I have the real-world experience to enact change in Madison.”

Jagler’s office directed questions regarding the mailer to Jagler’s campaign office, which did not respond Monday.