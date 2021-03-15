Republican mailer for state Senate candidate implies nonexistent State Journal endorsement

A Republican Party campaign mailer for a state Senate candidate includes altered versions of statements the Republican made to the Wisconsin State Journal, making it seem as if the candidate were endorsed by the newspaper.
The mailer supporting Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, includes two of Jagler’s responses to a candidate questionnaire that was published last month ahead of the Feb. 16 primary. The statements in the mailer appear under the State Journal logo, but change personal pronouns “I” and “We” to Jagler’s name, making the quotes seem like they came from the newspaper, rather than from Jagler himself.
Jagler is running in a special election April 6 for the 13th Senate District seat previously held by Scott Fitzgerald, who was elected to Congress last fall.
“The Wisconsin State Journal editorial board hasn’t made an endorsement in Mr. Jagler’s state Senate race, but the mailer from his campaign might leave a consumer to believe that we have,” State Journal executive editor Jason Adrians said. “The campaign should cease its approach as it relates to our news organization immediately.”
Anna Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said the mailer was paid for by the state party as an in-kind contribution. She said the mailer does not imply an endorsement.
“The point made in this mailer was published in the Wisconsin State Journal,” Kelly said in an email. “An endorsement was neither stated nor implied. When touting an endorsement, we expressly say it is an endorsement, and no intention or effort was made to imply one in this mail piece.“
However, the text on the mailer alters what was printed in the State Journal.
In his response to the newspaper’s questionnaire, Jagler said: “We need to get our schools back open, eliminate state taxes on the PPP loans businesses took out to keep their doors open and do better on the vaccine rollout.”
But the mailer replaces “We need to get” with “John Jagler is working to get.”
In another citation from the State Journal, the mailer states, “John Jagler has the real-world experience to enact change in Madison.” Jagler’s original response printed in the State Journal stated: “I have the real-world experience to enact change in Madison.”
Jagler’s office directed questions regarding the mailer to Jagler’s campaign office, which did not respond Monday.
Jagler, who currently represents the 37th Assembly district, won the Republican primary on Feb. 16. He faces Democrat Melissa Winker and independents Ben Schmitz of the American Solidarity Party and Spencer Zimmer, who is running as a “Trump Conservative,” in the April 6 spring special election.