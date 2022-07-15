Republican National Convention likely headed to Milwaukee in 2024

The 2024 Republican National Convention is likely headed to Milwaukee after a GOP site selection panel chose the city unanimously on Friday.

Before the 2024 plans are cemented, Milwaukee stills needs final approval by the Republican National Committee, which will convene in Chicago during the first week of August.

"Today, the Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention and it is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process," RNC senior adviser Richard Walters said in a statement. "A final decision will be made by Chairwoman McDaniel and the full RNC in the coming weeks.”

Milwaukee along with Nashville had been chosen as finalists for the 2024 convention, but the Tennessee city's prospects grew dimmer after a Nashville legislative body withdrew legislation on a framework agreement for the convention.

The full Republican National Committee can still select Nashville to host the convention, but Milwaukee — with business and city leaders on board despite the city's majority-liberal makeup — appears far likelier to be selected.

Milwaukee was chosen by Democrats to host the 2020 convention, but the coronavirus pandemic forced that meeting to be held nearly entirely online. President Joe Biden accepted the nomination in Delaware, not Milwaukee.

But city leaders argued that their preparations for hosting that convention put them in the best position to welcome Republicans to town in 2024. They have called the city "turnkey" ready for the event.

The 2020 and preliminary 2024 Wisconsin selection highlights the swing state's value to both parties.

“We are thrilled that the site selection committee has recommended Milwaukee to host the 2024 National Convention,” Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Paul Farrow said in a statement. “The farmers, manufacturers, and families of the Badger State truly represent the heart of America, and we’re now a big step closer to showcasing all that Wisconsin has to offer.”

Leaders in the Democratic stronghold of Milwaukee joined together with Republican power brokers, including former RNC chair Reince Priebus, to make the pitch for hosting the 2024 convention. Priebus, a former White House chief of staff under former President Donald Trump and Wisconsin state GOP chair, leads the local committee for the convention.

Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, but lost to Biden by a nearly identical margin in 2020.

Wisconsin could determine who wins in 2024, while Tennessee has not backed a Democrat for president since 1996. In the convention contest, history would seem to favor Milwaukee. For two decades, Republicans have placed their nominating convention in swing states — North Carolina, Ohio and Florida, though the 2004 convention was in New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.