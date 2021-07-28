Republican Party of Wisconsin chair Andrew Hitt to step down

Andrew Hitt, who has led the Republican Party of Wisconsin for a little over two years, announced Wednesday he will be stepping down as Party chairman.

Hitt took over as Party chair after Republicans were dealt statewide losses in 2018, including former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's run for a third term, said in a statement he will be stepping down to focus on his family and private sector career.

With the 2022 mid-term elections rapidly approaching, Republicans are looking to take back the governor's seat from Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, and hold onto the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Ron Johnson, who has not yet said whether he will seek reelection.

“It’s bittersweet to step down now with such an exciting election cycle ahead, but I know it is the right thing to do for my family and employer after the sacrifices they made so I could provide steady leadership at a crucial time,” Hitt said in a statement

Hitt's announcement comes less than a week after Nellie Sires, who took the helm of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as executive director early last year, announced she will also be stepping down from that role in mid-August. Sires did not say what her next role will entail.