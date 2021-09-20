Republican Sen. Kathy Bernier uses position to combat election misinformation

Bernier said she addressed some of the concerns people brought up to her during last week’s informational hearing.

“The fact of the matter is we have good deterrents, we have good checks and balances, and we do have an ability to limit the chance of fraud,” she said.

Concerns understandable

Even though Bernier said she’s been frustrated by the proliferation of misinformation after the presidential election, she said Democrats and others are being disingenuous when they feign shock that so many Republicans believe the election was stolen.

“I want to say to (Democrats), don’t be so appalled that Republicans are believing the election was stolen when in fact that is what the Democrats pounded away at for four solid years under the Trump administration,” Bernier said, referencing, as she has done before, the belief by many Democrats that Trump wasn’t a legitimate president due to collusion with the Russians. “So don’t act so sanctimonious, as if ‘oh, my gosh, it couldn’t possibly have happened.’ Well, in your mind, four years ago, it did.”