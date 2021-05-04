Republican state lawmakers call on Tony Evers, federal government to help secure southern border

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden's administration and Gov. Tony Evers to take more action to help secure the nation's southern border after visiting the Del Rio sector of the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, and Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, called on Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is visiting Milwaukee Tuesday, to visit the border and sent more help to U.S. Border Patrol agents dealing with the current influx of migrants at the southern border. Biden has tasked Harris with addressing the border crisis.

They also called on Evers to work with border states, such as Texas, to send whatever aid they may need to address the influx of migrants, including National Guard troops.

"Today we are calling on Governor Evers to step up and support the people of Texas and other border states by sending whatever assistance we are able to send," the Republicans wrote in a letter to Harris. "We are also calling on you and the President to step up and do your job. Send our brave men and women of the border patrol some help. There is no more critical role that you have than protecting the people of this country from invasion. It’s well beyond time that you understand the seriousness of that responsibility."