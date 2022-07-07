 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republican threatens legal action against SOS Doug La Follette for not sending out paperwork

A high-ranking Republican threatened legal action against Democratic Secretary of State Doug La Follette on Thursday for not sending documents to Congress and other states, as required by approved legislation, about holding a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution to limit federal powers.

By late January, the state Assembly and Senate had both approved 2021 Assembly Joint Resolution 9, a measure to amend the U.S. Constitution to impose fiscal constraint, limit the federal government's power and limit terms of office for members of Congress. It takes 34 state legislatures' approval for Congress to call a convention and 38 state legislatures' approval to ratify proposed amendments.

The resolution holds that the secretary of state must send an application to Congress and other state legislatures for a convention of states. But La Follette and his office not only haven't sent those documents but are rarely returning messages or emails asking whether they've done so, according to state Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, the Senate majority caucus vice-chair and chair of the Senate Elections Committee.

La Follette, 82, is currently seeking his 11th consecutive term. His office doesn't carry many official duties.

"My line of messaging is to the voters of this state: Do you understand what a putz this man is?" Bernier said in an interview. "He just doesn't understand or do his job appropriately. And he keeps running for reelection."

La Follette did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday. He told the Associated Press last month that he was leaving on a trip to Africa and planned to return in early July.

"After months of repeated contacts from my office, you have refused to complete the simple tasks assigned to you by the (Legislature)," Bernier said to La Follette in a letter dated Thursday.

On Feb. 9, emails show Bernier's office contacted La Follette's office for an update to see if the documents were sent.

Republican Kevin Nicholson drops out of gubernatorial race

On March 11, Bernier said, "My office tried calling your number but no one is answering the phone and there is no way to leave a voicemail. I am checking on the status of this request. Please provide me any updates you might have."

On March 22, the joint resolution was officially deposited in La Follette's office. 

On May 25, Bernier's chief of staff, Michael Luckey, sent another email to La Follette's office stating, "I'm just checking on the status of this."

On June 21, Luckey sent La Follette's office another email checking in on the status of sending the documents.

"Still, emails went mostly unanswered and if they were answered, the response was that the job was not done," Bernier wrote in a letter sent Thursday. "You finally assigned an enrolled joint resolution number to AJR on June 16, months after failing to perform your statutory duties, but as of today, we still have no idea if you have completed the simple task of mailing a letter."

Mandela Barnes now supports U.S. Supreme Court term limits, would consider more justices

"I call on you now to finally do your job and provide me proof that it has been completed by August, 1, 2022, or I will be forced to pursue legal action," the body of the letter concludes.

Luckey said Thursday that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, signed off on potential legal action.

"Secretary of State, it's time to step up and perform your task," Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, said at the press conference on Thursday.

Doug La Follette (copy)

La Follette

 TODD RICHMOND, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
