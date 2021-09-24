Republicans appeal to U.S. Supreme Court to throw out federal redistricting case

Republicans in the state Legislature on Friday appealed directly to the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out an ongoing federal redistricting case backed by Democrats to allow the Wisconsin Supreme Court to instead handle redistricting disputes.

The petition comes just days after the Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed to accept another redistricting lawsuit backed by Republicans.

In the consolidated federal case, a panel of judges earlier this week planned for a trial to finish by the end of January in order to rule by March 1.

This story will be updated.

