Republicans ask Tony Evers to prioritize schools with in-person learning for federal funds

In the latest push by GOP lawmakers to reopen more Wisconsin schools despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, 52 Republicans in the state Legislature on Monday sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking the Democratic governor to prioritize $20.8 million in federal aid for schools to those offering in-person classes.

The funds being eyed by Republicans were included in a federal bill passed in December. The bill gives Evers sole discretion over how to allocate the dollars so it appears uncertain how much traction the GOP request will gain.

"This is federal money that the governor has total control over so there isn’t really an ability for us to legislate a way to use this," Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said during a press conference Monday. "That’s why we’re asking him to prioritize this and I think we’ve made a good argument as to why this is a smart way to use this money on the schools that really need it."

Evers' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. When Evers distributed $46.6 million of the same type of funds last July, he did so following state Department of Public Instruction recommendations that prioritized schools most impacted by the pandemic based on economic disadvantage, access to personal computers and internet, and students' score on the English Language Arts Assessment.