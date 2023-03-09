Legislative Republicans on Thursday voted to strike a recently implemented state policy requiring students to get the meningitis vaccine and medical providers to document a history of chickenpox in order for children to skip a vaccine against that disease.

The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted 6-4, along party lines, to suspend the state Department of Health Services rules, which were announced in early February. The suspension makes the provisions unenforceable through at April 2024, according to the office of committee co-chair Sen. Steve Nass.

"JCRAR’s suspension action restores the reasonable right of parents to make immunization decisions for their children regarding the meningitis vaccine and the process for exempting children that have had the chicken pox (Varicella) disease from the vaccination mandate," Nass, R-Whitewater, said in a statement Thursday.

Nass has argued the new rules were "arbitrary and capricious" and placed "undue hardships" on Wisconsin parents.

On Tuesday, the committee took hours of testimony on the matter. Officials with DHS defended the rule as a means to prevent infections among Wisconsin students, but opponents pushed back on what they called unwanted mandates.

Stephanie Schauer, Wisconsin immunization program manager, said federal health officials have been recommending the meningitis vaccine for youth since 2005 and many already get it.

"These are … a part of what we have been doing to keep kids healthy in Wisconsin," she said when DHS announced the policy.

Under the policy, the meningitis vaccine, which protects against meningococcal disease types A, C, W and Y, would be required at seventh grade, with a booster dose required at 12th grade. The vaccine wasn't required before.

Parents who wanted their children to avoid the chickenpox vaccine would have to provide documentation of prior chickenpox infection from a medical professional. With the rule blocked, parents can get exceptions by saying their children had had chickenpox.

Wisconsin's most recent vaccination rates in child care centers and schools show a decline, as parents and providers put vaccinations on hold during the pandemic. That's the case in other states, too.

In the 2021-22 school year, 88.7% of students met the minimum immunization requirements, a 3.2% decrease from the previous year. Some 3.3% of students were behind schedule on their vaccinations, a 0.4% increase from the previous year. Data from this school year won't be available for a month or two, officials said.

