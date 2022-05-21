Republicans convene for GOP state convention with 'no-endorsement' option on the table

Delegates gathering in Middleton this weekend for the annual state GOP convention will cast votes for their preferred candidates leading up to the Nov. 8 election that sees Republicans looking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and stave off a packed field of candidates seeking to challenge U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is seeking reelection this fall.

However, one of the first votes attendees will make Saturday will decide whether the party should endorse a candidate at all. Some candidates and several county parties have criticized the endorsement process, arguing that it bakes in establishment candidates months before the Aug. 9 primary.

Many of the county parties seeking to eliminate the state party's endorsement process are also the most vocal critics of the 2020 presidential election — a topic that has become a major talking point among several statewide candidates, including the four top Republicans running for governor — due in large part to former President Donald Trump's pressure on the party to accept his unfounded claims of widespread fraud, despite recounts, court decisions and multiple reviews affirming that President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes.

The party's focus on the 2020 election is also evident in some of the resolutions before delegates Saturday, including measures calling for all ballots to be hand-counted on Election Day and dissolving the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a GOP-created agency that has come under fire from Republicans for how the 2020 election was administered.

While the resolutions would need to be drafted and passed by state lawmakers to take effect, the proposals underscore the party's priorities if a Republican defeats Evers in the Nov. 8 general election. Evers has vetoed multiple bills passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature seeking to place more restrictions on election administration, drop boxes and absentee ballots.

The four top Republicans running for governor have also taken aim at the state elections commission, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former Marine Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, calling for dismantling the agency. Construction business owner Tim Michels, the most recent entry into the race, proposes drastically overhauling the commission, including terminating all six members of the bipartisan commission.

The state party's constitution requires an endorsement vote for any statewide race. While the party used to allow a "no endorsement" option, that was removed in 2009. Candidates must secure 60% of delegate's votes to receive an endorsement. The endorsement comes resources and support from the state party.

“If we don’t get the endorsement then the candidates will continue on just like they would anyway toward the primary," state GOP party chair Paul Farrow said in an interview with WisPolitics.com Friday. "What we’ll be doing from the party perspective is supporting the Republican theme as we move forward until we have candidates after Aug. 9.”

Other resolutions before delegates this weekend include measures opposing vaccine mandates, criminalizing physical treatments for minors who want to transition their gender and supporting the death penalty for people who kill police officers.

Republicans will also vote on resolutions laying out the party's opposition to universal gun background checks and support for bans on abortions and the teaching of critical race theory — a decades-old academic framework used to understand how racism has affected laws and institutions. The concept has become a primary campaign talking point among conservatives trying to galvanize their base and drive school board recalls.

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, issued a statement Friday describing the state GOP convention as a "dumpster fire" that underscores how the crowded gubernatorial primary field has pushed each candidate further to the right to appease the most fringe members of the party's base.

"Whether it is disenfranchising voters through lies regarding the 2020 election or advocating for a total ban on abortion, these candidates have said it all in order to pander to the fringe base and Donald Trump," Wikler said.

“Sadly, the Republican convention makes clear that the WisGOP has followed its national counterpart down the path of fully embracing chaos, corruption, and extremism," he added.

Recent polling by the Marquette Law School found that Republicans who are the most doubtful in the accuracy of the 2020 election are also the most enthused to vote this fall. Election skepticism could tip the scales among the state's impassioned primary voters, but the topic is less appealing to the larger makeup of general election voters, who are less enthusiastic about relitigating the more than 18-month-old election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0