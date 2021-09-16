Republicans fast-tracking bill to allow parents ability to opt students out of LGBTQ curriculum

“This bill, rushed through the process in less than 48 hours, will further marginalize students who may already face additional challenges and sets a dangerous precedent to pull students in and out of classrooms if parents do not like the topic of the day," Snodgrass said. "Assembly Republicans are targeting LGBTQ youth in our state with this unnecessary and divisive bill instead of fighting to get Wisconsinites the real help they need during a pandemic.”

Bill co-author Rep. Donna Rozar, R-Marshfield, said there is no intent in the legislation to erase or alienate LGBTQ youth in the state, but rather was drafted to allow parents or guardians the ability to "opt their child out of curriculum content that does not align with their family values."

"Students are exposed to things, maybe at a very young age, at an attempt to undermine a family value belief system that is detrimental to what parents and guardians are trying to teach their children," Rozar said.