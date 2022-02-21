 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republicans fast-tracking slew of election bills as end of session nears

As the state's GOP-led Legislature rapidly approaches adjournment, Republicans are fast-tracking a slew of election-related bills that would, among other measures, allow lawmakers to cut funding for the state elections commission for failing to comply with Wisconsin election laws.

Gov. Tony Evers has pledged to veto any attempt to make voting more difficult. With the Democratic governor up for reelection this fall and Republican gubernatorial candidates already supporting efforts to clamp down on state elections, the topic is expected to dominate campaign discussions leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm.

"I will stop anything that makes it harder for eligible voters to vote," Evers tweeted Monday. "Our democracy is on the line and I will protect it."

Republicans have touted the measures as an effort to clean up election processes in the state following a report last year from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau that found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, but made recommendations for improvements. President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump by close to 21,000 votes in the battleground state.

Even so, Republican scrutiny over the 2020 election continues to grow as part of a nationwide GOP effort to overhaul elections following unfounded claims by some Republicans, including Trump, of fraud in the presidential election.

"This isn't just Republicans, this is Americans," Rep. Rick Gundrum, R-Slinger, said in an Assembly committee hearing where several of the bills were discussed Monday. "This is an attempt to put confidence back into our electoral system."

Opponents have blasted the bills as a power-grab by Republicans looking to appease Trump by putting up more barriers to voting, primarily among people of color and individuals with disabilities.

"This is just shameful," Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, said. "This goes in the opposite direction, where we're trying to make it harder to vote."

Wisconsin election officials debunk claims of widespread fraud in 2020; Republican hits Robin Vos over bills

Among the bills before the Senate on Tuesday, SB 942 would give the GOP-led budget committee the ability to enforce staffing cuts or reduce agency funding at the state elections commission or departments of Transportation, Corrections and Health Services if the departments fail to comply with election-related laws. The committee would have the ability to cut staff or reduce agency funding by up to $50,000 for each day of noncompliance, or leave staffing and funding levels untouched.

SB 937 would limit who could claim "indefinitely confined" status and SB 943 would require the elections commission to submit to the Legislature's rules committee any guidance issued to elections officials, which would allow the committee to nullify that guidance.

SB 941 would would give the Joint Committee on Finance the final say over how the elections commission spends any federal funds allocated to the agency and require the bipartisan commission's lawyers to be partisan attorneys appointed by Republican and Democratic leaders

SB 935 would prohibit special voting deputies from being barred from assisting nursing home residents with casting absentee ballots unless a public health emergency is in place or the facility is closed due to infectious disease — at which point personal care voting assistants must be trained to assist residents.

SB 939 would bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter's absentee ballot envelope and prohibit anyone other than a voter, immediate family member or guardian or designated individual to return an absentee ballot.

Wisconsin Elections Commission removes guidance on drop boxes, who can return absentee ballots

The Assembly could take up the measures later this week.

While Republicans in the Senate and Assembly lack enough votes to override Evers' vetoes, conservatives have also brought forward a several constitutional amendments that cannot be vetoed. Such an amendment would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before being decided by voters in a general election, meaning the proposals could reach voters a year before the 2024 presidential election.

AJR 134/SJR 101 would bar the state from receiving private funds to help administer elections, while SJR 32 would stipulate that only U.S. citizens can vote in an election.

Republican's introduced the constitutional amendment in response to private election grants provided to cities in 2020 by the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) that they say were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin's 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by Trump. Nor did CTCL turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

