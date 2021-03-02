Republicans introduce bill to ban transgender girls from girls sports

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a bill that would ban transgender girls from participating in girls sports at the K-12 and college levels, launching Republicans into a potentially fraught debate over a thorny social issue.
Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, introduced the "Protecting Women in Sports Act" surrounded by student athletes, parents, school board members, and Ironman competitor and a former Olympian.
The legislation would work by requiring school districts and higher educational institutions to divide sports into three divisions based on sex: boys, girls and co-ed. The bill defines "sex" as the sex assigned at birth by a physician.
The bill would prohibit people assigned at birth as "male" from participating on an athletic team or sport designated for people assigned at birth as "female."
"In a fractured, well-meaning attempt at inclusion, women’s achievements have once again been put at great risk of loss," Dittrich said. "Biological females are losing opportunities at titles, records, scholarships and even participation at times. Additionally, by ignoring the scientific biological fact that males have higher bone density, greater muscle mass and often greater height, women are being put in greater physical danger of greater injury in competition."
Also attending in-person or virtually to support the proposed legislation were former Olympic speed skater Bonnie Blair Cruikshank and Arrowhead varsity lacrosse player Airiana Lynch, who called the legislation "logical and just" for protecting biological female athletes from biological males in competition.
Also in attendance to support the legislation was Julaine Appling, executive director of Wisconsin Family Action, a conservative Chrisitan group that over the years has campaigned against gay marriage and LGBT rights.
Appling worked closely with conservative lawmakers in 2015 to craft ultimately unsuccessful legislation to regulate transgender students' school bathroom use.
"It's time for this bill," Appling said. "I would say it's past time."
Supports of the legislation on Monday said they view the effort as a way to protect women by guaranteeing them a level playing field. They say it's unfair for biological females to have to compete against transgender girls who may have a biological advantage.
According to the Human Rights Campaign, the only state to pass a transgender athlete ban has been Idaho, but the organization is tracking at least 22 bills in 17 states. Idaho's law was suspended by a district court. Opponents fear it would discriminate against a group that already is marginalized, putting transgender youth at further risk of bullying, exclusion and increased danger.
"Legislators in several states have openly admitted that there is no problem happening in their states that needs addressing," said Human Rights Campaign state legislative director and senior counsel Cathryn Oakley. "We know this because trans-inclusive policies have been in place for the NCAA and the Olympics for years. Lawmakers' suggestion that student athletes are trying to game the system for competitive advantage is nonsensical and impractical. It simply does not happen."
Even if passed by each chamber of the Republican-controlled Legislature, the bill would be unlikely to be signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers.
LGBT lawmakers, all Democrats, were quick to denounce the legislation they said continues a trend of Republican attacks on transgender youth and children.
"This proposed legislation is cruel and discriminatory and will cause further harm to children who are already under attack for simply being themselves," said Wisconsin's LGBTQ caucus in a statement. "There is no place for discrimination in our schools, and that includes organized athletics. We must welcome and champion all athletes, regardless of gender identity or expression."
Dittrich said Evers would be a "sexist" if he doesn't sign the legislation.
"If the governor is truly for women, why would he not sign something like this?" Dittrich said. "It is wholly unfair for a women to be competing and think she's only competing against other females."
In a statement, Evers said, "My message to Wisconsin's transgender kids and students today is simple: I see you. You are welcome, and you belong."
The proposal to ban transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports come as more high school athletic associations have allowed transgender athletes to play on teams based on their gender identity. The NCAA has trans-inclusive guidelines for all its member schools.
The WIAA has transgender guidelines passed in 2013 that are "committed to ensuring that transgender students have opportunities to participate in WIAA sponsored athletics."
Under such guidelines, transgender females must have one calendar year of medically documented testosterone suppression therapy to be eligible to participate on a female team. A transgender female who has not started testosterone suppression therapy may participate on male teams if desired by the student.
Transgender male students who have started hormone therapy, such as testosterone, is only eligible for male teams. A transgender male student who has not started hormone therapy may still participate on female teams if desired.
