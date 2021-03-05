Republicans introduce bill to give GOP-led Legislature oversight over federal COVID-19 dollars

Wisconsin Republicans have reintroduced a measure already vetoed once by Gov. Tony Evers that would give the GOP-led Legislature oversight over how future federal COVID-19 dollars are spent.
In a joint statement issued Friday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the proposed legislation would grant the Republican-controlled budget committee authority over the approximately $5.5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds the state would receive through the $1.9 trillion federal COVID-19 bill.
The proposed bill mirrors a measure that was included in a Republican COVID-19 relief package that Evers vetoed in early February and seems poised to face a similar fate. The Democratic governor has strongly opposed granting Republicans in the Legislature authority over how federal dollars are spent, noting that such a proposal could slow down the state's ability to allocate those funds.
Evers' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Republican leaders said the measure aims to take the decisions regarding billions of taxpayer dollars out of the hands of a single person.
"We’re simply asking that the Governor include others in the decision-making process,” Vos said in the statement. “Not only will this legislation allow for more public input, it will also provide a new level of transparency.”
Republicans note that other states, including West Virginia, Arkansas, Colorado and Kansas have pursed or passed similar legislation providing some level of legislative oversight over coronavirus relief funds.
“Our oversight plan ensures quick delivery of needed relief while balancing the long-term health of our people and our future," LeMahieu said in a statement.