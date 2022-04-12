Republicans laud new 'anti-abortion' measure, but experts say it has little-to-no effect

Republicans are applauding Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for signing an anti-abortion provision into law, but genetic counselors are saying the measure to prohibit them from encouraging patients to obtain abortions has no practical effect.

That's because genetic counselors — who interpret genetic testing results and tell families how, for example, a condition like Down syndrome could affect them — say they do not try to persuade expectant parents to receive abortions.

Still, the measure doesn't clarify what constitutes encouragement. And violating that prohibition could result in prison time.

Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, praised Republican lawmakers involved in the bill and "even Gov. Evers in coming together to make this important pro-life safeguard a reality and a model for other states considering similar legislation."

Jacque did not write or cosponsor the bipartisan bill, but he did submit an amendment that would have prohibited providers from performing an abortion on a woman if the person knows the woman is seeking an abortion solely because of the unborn child’s race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex or potential disability. The amendment was not approved. The one that lawmakers approved states, “A genetic counselor may not encourage an expectant parent to obtain an elective abortion.”

Violating that provision could result in the genetic counselor licensure board, also created in the measure, to revoke a counselor's license. Additionally, violators could face a $10,000 fine and a nine-month prison sentence.

Asked whether he thought genetic counselors encourage abortions, Jacque said, "Oh, certainly. You wouldn't have to look very far … There's evidence of pressure toward having an abortion that a number of individuals have shared publicly."

Asked to provide evidence, Jacque shared two studies about the impact of anti-abortion legislation on genetic counselors. Those included mention of abortion service referrals, which are not necessarily prohibited by the new Wisconsin law.

A referral likely doesn't constitute encouragement unless the genetic counselor specifically tries to sway the patient into getting an abortion.

"'Encourage' is generally understood to mean to attempt to persuade, per Merriam-Webster," said Legislative Reference Bureau managing legislative analyst Jillian Slaight. "The bill does not prohibit a genetic counselor from providing information about an expectant parent’s options."

The provision was a late amendment to a bipartisan measure, now 2021 Act 251, that adds Wisconsin to the majority of states that license and regulate genetic counselors. Under the measure, genetic counselors cannot practice without receiving a license through a regulatory board. The board will include four genetic counselors, two people licensed to practice medicine and surgery and one public member.

"What may be considered encouragement is highly fact specific and dependent on the circumstances in question," Slaight said. "It would be up to the Genetic Counselors Affiliated Credentialing Board and the courts to determine if a violation of this prohibition occurred in any given situation."

A genetic counselor would not "encourage" someone to have an abortion, said Catherine Wicklund, who directs Northwestern University's graduate genetic counseling program. Abortion would be offered as a legal option, along with continuing the pregnancy or adoption.

"As part of our training of genetic counselors we emphasize a non-directive counseling strategy in prenatal settings," she continued.

That follows a principle within National Society of Genetic Counselors' code of ethics that states genetic counselors should "enable their clients to make informed decisions, free of coercion, by providing or illuminating the necessary facts, and clarifying the alternatives and anticipated consequences."

Another tenet in the ethics code is to respect clients' beliefs and inclinations.

The Wisconsin Genetic Counselors Association and National Society of Genetic Counselors did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Rep. Jonathan Brostoff, D-Milwaukee, a member of the Assembly Regulatory Licensing Reform committee who supported the measure, said he double-checked with legislative lawyers and outside attorneys to make sure the anti-abortion provision was harmless before voting in favor of the bill.

"Everyone — independently of each other without any sort of coordination — came up with exactly the same conclusion that the way that it's written, it has substantively zero effect," he said.

No group registered in opposition to the bill. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin said in lobbying filings that they were neutral on the bill but opposed to the amendment. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin declined to comment for the story.

"While the amendment at first blush does cause my stomach to become very uncomfortable, in conversations with folks, it does not sound like a genetic counselor would ever (encourage a patient to receive an) abortion because that's not within their purview," said Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, who supports abortion rights.

While the group didn't register in favor or against the bill, Pro-Life Wisconsin legislative director Matt Sande called the provision a step in the right direction.

He added that parents receiving a positive test result for a prenatal congenital condition should receive encouragement and educational resources, not "the hopeless, life-destroying option of abortion."

A 2012 review found that over 60% of mothers receive abortions after a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. That's compared with less than 20% of pregnancies ending in abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback did not respond to questions about the anti-abortion provision, but said, “Gov. Evers has and will continue fighting to ensure every Wisconsinite has access to quality, affordable healthcare, including reproductive healthcare and ensuring providers have the necessary training and resources to treat their patients.”

She added that genetic counselors’ critical role in medical care led to Evers’ signing the bill to create a licensing process and credentialing board.

Throughout his time as governor, Evers has vetoed bills restricting access to abortion, including one that would have imposed criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the extremely rare circumstance when a fetus is born alive following an abortion attempt.

He has also stated he would like to remove from Wisconsin law an anti-abortion measure that would take effect if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that established a national right to abortion.

The 1849 law criminalizes doctors who perform abortions. Under the law, performing an abortion is a felony punishable by up to six years of combined prison and extended supervision.

