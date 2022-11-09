Republicans make marginal legislative gains but short of supermajority

Republicans were poised to pick up a few legislative seats previously held by Democrats but were short of obtaining a supermajority in both chambers Wednesday morning.

Their announcement came after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was elected to a second term, according to The Associated Press. Experts have said a supermajority is extremely unlikely if Evers wins reelection.

Additionally, some of the Democrats were leading early Wednesday in the key legislative races Republicans were hoping to win, though GOP candidates were successful in a few previously Democratic districts.

"Through our efforts, we not only succeeded tonight, but also laid the groundwork to compete for the majority in elections to come," Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said in a statement.

Still, Republicans appear poised to win races in the northern 73rd and 74th districts, which were previously held by Democrats. A Republican also had a lead in the 13th Assembly District, also previously held by a Democrat.

Republicans needed just one pick-up in the Senate to obtain a supermajority in that chamber, which is highly likely with the GOP candidate all but certain to win the previously Democratic-held 25th Senate District. The incumbent Democrat had a 1-point lead late Wednesday morning in the competitive 31st Senate District with about 99% of votes counted.

Experts have said Republicans obtaining a two-thirds majority in both chambers is possible but unlikely. What’s especially unlikely is that Republicans reach a two-thirds majority but hangs on to his seat, UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said.

In the off-chance that second scenario happens, a supermajority would empower Republicans to enact into law the dozens of election- and education-related bills that Evers vetoed this past session. Veto-proof majorities would only be significant if achieved in both chambers, as both are needed to successfully override a governor’s veto.

The new 10-year legislative maps — which the Wisconsin Supreme Court chose after a court battle that reached the U.S. Supreme Court — favors Republicans to a large degree.

If half of the voters statewide went for Democrats and the other half went for Republicans, Democratic candidates could expect to win just 36 of the Assembly’s 99 seats and 10 of the Senate’s 33 seats, according to an analysis by John Johnson, a research fellow in the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette Law School.