Republicans pass legislation to add requirements for absentee voting, limit drop boxes

The Trump campaign alleged that an explosion of such ballots last year suggested many of those voters were just using it as an excuse not to provide a photo ID. The Wisconsin Supreme Court found those claims lacked evidence.

The newly revised bill, which passed the Senate 18-14, would allow a voter to apply for indefinitely confined status using a form created by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but would then have to annually reapply for absentee ballots to be sent automatically for the year. Without a photo ID, such a voter would need to have his or her indefinitely confined status witnessed by an adult citizen.

All Democrats and two Republicans, Bernier and Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, voted against the bill.

The bill would also clarify that a public health emergency such as a pandemic doesn't qualify a person as indefinitely confined, and would also make it a Class I felony to provide false information in order to qualify as indefinitely confined.

"As much as possible, voting at the polls and voting by absentee ballot should follow the same process with the same rules," said Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, the bill's author. "You show your voter ID, you receive your ballot, and you cast your vote."

Democrats, however, said there was a mismatch between the stated and actual intent of the legislation.

"We hear the words 'trying to be fair,' 'trying to create consistency,' when it seems like in fact we're creating confusion, confusion not only for this body, but for the voters," said Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire. "It feels very much like that's the intent: confusion, chaos, why should people even bother?"

The bill would also prohibit governmental organizations, such as the Wisconsin Elections Commission or municipal or county board of election commissioners, from sending out mass absentee ballot applications unless the voter applies for a ballot. The measure would have prohibited the WEC from sending out more than 2.7 millions absentee ballot applications and other vote-by-mail information ahead of the November election.

It would, however, allow candidates political parties and other similar organizations to send out such applications if they include the return address of the correct municipal clerk.

Drop boxes

Another measure the Senate passed Wednesday would limit absentee ballot drop boxes, which cities and towns across Wisconsin made use of during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide more return options for the significantly higher amount of voters choosing to vote absentee.

The bill, which passed the chamber on a voice vote, allows municipalities to have drive-up ballot drop boxes that are adequately secured and surveilled. It also allows municipalities with at least 70,000 people to have up to 3 additional drop boxes on municipal property other than a public park.

Current law doesn't mention drop boxes, but clerks made wide use of them last fall, and some cities, such as Madison, installed several of them.

The bill now goes to the Assembly.