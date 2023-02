Legislative Republicans on Tuesday plan to launch an audit into persistent backlogs at the state agency that processes professional licenses, which department officials and Democratic lawmakers have long attributed to ongoing staffing shortages.

The Republican-led Joint Legislative Audit Committee is slated to vote on the proposed audit into the Department of Safety and Professional Services, which oversees close to half a million professional license holders and permits more than 200 types of professional licenses and construction permits.

Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Racine, said the audit, which will be carried out by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau, relates to weekslong waits faced by those seeking professional licenses through the agency.

“We have way too many people waiting way too long for licenses," Wittke said. "We need to understand what the issues are and get this resolved."

Democratic members of the audit committee sent a letter Tuesday to their GOP colleagues warning that such an audit could further exacerbate delays in the licensing and credentialing process.

“We write today to raise concerns about the potential day-to-day consequences of your plan to conduct a professional license processing audit at the Department of Safety and Professional Services," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter is signed by Sens. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, and Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, and Reps. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, and Ryan Clancy, D-Milwaukee, and cites the multiple study committees, informational hearings and other information requested from DSPS over the last two years related to backlog issues.

“All of this work has repeatedly and consistently underscored what has been immediately obvious for years, has been reaffirmed and reiterated to this Legislature time and time again over the course of the last decade, and remains fundamentally clear today: DSPS needs additional staffing and resources support, and that will require legislative approval and action," the lawmakers write.

DSPS has requested in the 2023-25 biennial budget the addition of 70 new full-time positions. Gov. Tony Evers will unveil his formal budget request on Feb. 15. From there, the Republican-controlled budget committee will rewrite the document before sending it back to the governor.

This story will be updated.

