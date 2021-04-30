Republicans plan to remove hundreds of items from Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal

Republican lawmakers on Friday announced they would remove hundreds of items from consideration in Gov. Tony Evers' budget, including a proposed expansion of Medicaid, a restoration of public employee bargaining rights and legalizing marijuana.
Republicans on the state's budget committee plan to take a vote next Thursday to remove the nearly 300 items from consideration from the budget ask they prepare to meet to craft their own version of a state budget they will send to Evers this summer for his signature.
The GOP's plan to remove many of Evers' signature policy proposals isn't necessarily surprising. Republicans for weeks have expressed hesitation toward many of the governor's proposals, such as the legalization of marijuana. The move mirrors action budget committee Republicans took in 2019 to strip many major provisions out of Evers' budget, including the expansion of Medicaid, overhaul of marijuana laws and tax hikes on big manufacturers and high earners.
Included in the major budget provisions Republicans plan to remove from further consideration next week are the governor's proposal to expand Medicaid, the second time he has included the provision in his budget plans and a move that would save Wisconsin more than $1.6 billion over the next biennium, partially due to incentives provided in the latest coronavirus stimulus package.
Republicans also plan to strip out a provisions that would have to re-establish collective bargaining rights for state and local government "front-line workers" and their bargaining units to provide workers with the opportunity to negotiate with their employers. Many of these collective bargaining rights were removed due to the passage of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker's Act 10 in 2011.
The provisions also would have eliminate Act 10’s annual recertification requirement for state and local government collective bargaining units, as well as the provision that approval by a majority of unit members, instead of a majority vote, is required to certify a union.
Additionally, Republicans are stripping the governor's proposal to increase the state's minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10.15 by 2024; scaling back a manufacturing tax credit; and repealing the state's "right-to-work" law, which prohibits employers and unions from requiring the payment of monthly dues from non-union members at unionized worksites.
